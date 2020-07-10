Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Latin melodies ready to enthrall music-lovers in Hanoi

12/07/2020    08:04 GMT+7

A special concert running with the theme “A Latin World” will take place at the French Cultural Centre L’Espace in Hanoi at 8pm on July 18 with an exciting night to be put on to entertain music fans.

latin melodies ready to enthrall music-lovers in hanoi hinh 0

The event will feature an array of different dance styles such as salsa, rumba, flamenco, and funk. Dancers are poised to perform in a vibrant night concert which will see the participation of many foreign artists. 

Some of the notable names set to take part in the occasion include French guitarist Kenjah David, German pianist Max Schwingeling, two US saxophonists Sebastien Berruz and Pablo Yang, contrabass artist David Carpio, along with Vietnamese drummer Ha Dinh Huy.

 

Tickets for the show will cost VND210,000 per person, VND100,000 for students, and VND130,000 for members of L’Espace.

Ticket can be purchased at the following link: https://ticketbox.vn/event/alatinworld-79939/58841 before July 17. VOV

 
 

