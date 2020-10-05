Leading Miss Vietnam contestants shine in Ao Dai photo shoot

The organising board of Miss Vietnam 2020 has released a photo collection featuring the competition’s top 60 contestants in the nation’s traditional costume, the Ao Dai.
