‘Les Misérables’ to make Vietnamese stage debut

The famed French historical novel ‘Les Misérables’ by Victor Hugo will hit Vietnamese stages for the first time on November 21-22, with the Hanoi Opera House hosting the show’s national debut.

Artists to star in ‘Les Misérables’ in Vietnam





The Vietnam National Opera and Ballet Theatre (VNOB) recently announced that it had successfully completed the purchase of the musical copyright of the opera ‘Les Misérables’, with the show originally intended to take place in Hanoi in October.

According to the theatre, the opera will be held with the aim of calling for solidarity among people worldwide in order to fight against the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, therefore showing the nation’s efforts to overcome the challenges of this difficult period.

The cast will comprise of both foreign and local actors and actresses, along with famous native opera artists such as Dao To Loan, Huy Duc, Tran Trang Sao Mai, and Bui Trang.

Previously, the theatre had been forced to postpone some shows due to the COVID-19 epidemic, including the ballet tour of ‘Swan Lake’, which was scheduled to take place at the theater in August. VOV