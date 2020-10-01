Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
‘Les Misérables’ to make Vietnamese stage debut

05/10/2020    21:07 GMT+7

The famed French historical novel ‘Les Misérables’ by Victor Hugo will hit Vietnamese stages for the first time on November 21-22, with the Hanoi Opera House hosting the show’s national debut.

Artists to star in ‘Les Misérables’ in Vietnam

Artists to star in ‘Les Misérables’ in Vietnam
 


The Vietnam National Opera and Ballet Theatre (VNOB) recently announced that it had successfully completed the purchase of the musical copyright of the opera ‘Les Misérables’, with the show originally intended to take place in Hanoi in October.

According to the theatre, the opera will be held with the aim of calling for solidarity among people worldwide in order to fight against the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, therefore showing the nation’s efforts to overcome the challenges of this difficult period.

 

The cast will comprise of both foreign and local actors and actresses, along with famous native opera artists such as Dao To Loan, Huy Duc, Tran Trang Sao Mai, and Bui Trang.

Previously, the theatre had been forced to postpone some shows due to the COVID-19 epidemic, including the ballet tour of ‘Swan Lake’, which was scheduled to take place at the theater in August. VOV

 
 

Hanoi from 1967 to 1975 as seen through lens of German photographer
Hanoi from 1967 to 1975 as seen through lens of German photographer
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  3 giờ trước 

A photo exhibition featuring images of Hanoi from 1967 to 1975 taken by world-renowned German photographer Thomas Billhardt is being held at the Manzi Exhibition Space at No. 2 Hang Bun lane and at Manzi Art Space on 14 Phan Huy Ich.

U22 Vietnam squad to join Toulon Cup in France
U22 Vietnam squad to join Toulon Cup in France
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  11 giờ trước 

Korean Coach Park Hang Seo will take U22 Vietnam football squad to attend the Toulon Cup 2020 in France, to prepare for the campaign to defend the team’s gold medal at the upcoming Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games).

Tuning up traditional melodies
Tuning up traditional melodies
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  4 giờ trước 

The tính (also called tính tẩu) is a typical instrument of the Tay, Nung and Thai ethnic minority groups and is used in spiritual ceremonies, festivals and dating events.

Photo contest depicts artistic angles in Buddhism
Photo contest depicts artistic angles in Buddhism
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  7 giờ trước 

A photo contest that has kicked off in Hanoi, is seeking beautiful and artistic angles of Buddhism through the lens of domestic and foreign photographers.

Cham Museum introduces 3D experience
Cham Museum introduces 3D experience
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  7 giờ trước 

The tourism promotion centre in Da Nang has piloted a 3D experience for tourists visiting the Chàm Sculpture Museum – one of the most popular destinations in the city – to boost tourism after the turn of the COVID-19 pandemic.

National museum hosts first solo exhibition by Duy Hoa
National museum hosts first solo exhibition by Duy Hoa
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  14 giờ trước 

Artist Nguyen Duy Hoa’s first solo exhibition has opened at Vietnam Museum Fine Arts.

Tò he - A symbol of August Festival
Tò he - A symbol of August Festival
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  13 giờ trước 

To he is a popular, traditional toy for Vietnamese children and a symbol of Mid-Autumn Festival. These toy figurines are small but colourful and nice. 

From shattered pieces come ceramic creations
From shattered pieces come ceramic creations
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  04/10/2020 

As an outstanding graduate at the University of Industrial Arts, Ngo Duy Cuong stayed on at the university and become a lecturer of not only young students but also of craftsmen in the traditional ceramic village of Bat Trang.

The celebrated pen of Nguyen Du
The celebrated pen of Nguyen Du
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  04/10/2020 

It’s customary for Vietnamese people to commemorate the ancestors, related or not, on the anniversary of their death. Not to mourn their passing, but to celebrate their life.

Hanoi through lens of Belgian photographer
Hanoi through lens of Belgian photographer
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  04/10/2020 

The debut of a photobook “Hanoi, Wednesday, 10:43 pm” of Belgian photographer Vouter Vanhees has taken readers on a journey through the capital city with different angles.

Calligraphy exhibition marks 1,010th anniversary of Thang Long-Hanoi
Calligraphy exhibition marks 1,010th anniversary of Thang Long-Hanoi
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  03/10/2020 

A calligraphy exhibition and festival is underway at the Van Mieu-Quoc Tu Giam (Temple of Literature) in Hanoi on October 2 to celebrate the 1,010th anniversary of Thang Long-Hanoi.

Overseas Vietnamese midfielder chooses beautiful game over high-flying career
Overseas Vietnamese midfielder chooses beautiful game over high-flying career
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  03/10/2020 

It's often said, fairly or not, that footballers aren't the brightest bunch, but Andrey Hungovich Nguyen breaks the mould.

Exhibition spotlights Hanoi’s historical milestones
Exhibition spotlights Hanoi’s historical milestones
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  03/10/2020 

An outdoor exhibition spotlighting Hanoi’s historical milestones since 1010 opened at the capital’s Ly Thai To statue near Hoan Kiem Lake on October 3.

Night of film music promised by HBSO
Night of film music promised by HBSO
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  03/10/2020 

The HCMC Ballet, Symphony Orchestra and Opera (HBSO) will present a Night of Film Music in the Saigon Opera House on Saturday, October 17, beginning at 8 p.m. 

Documentary film festival opens
Documentary film festival opens
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  02/10/2020 

Two films were shown on Thursday in Hanoi to open the European – Vietnamese Documentary Film Festival.

VN national squad plans 2021 gatherings ahead of international tournaments
VN national squad plans 2021 gatherings ahead of international tournaments
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  02/10/2020 

The Vietnamese men’s football team and national U22 side will hold at least five meetings in 2021 in an effort to prepare for international tournaments in line with available dates on the FIFA calendar.

Hanoi ready for next year's SEA Games 31
Hanoi ready for next year's SEA Games 31
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  01/10/2020 

They may be a year away, but Hanoi authorities are ready to host the Southeast Asian (SEA) Games 31.

Calligraphy exhibition to celebrate Hanoi capital’s 1,010th anniversary
Calligraphy exhibition to celebrate Hanoi capital’s 1,010th anniversary
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  01/10/2020 

Over 100 calligraphy works are set to go on show to the public at Hanoi's Temple of Literature between October 2-10 to commemorate the 1,010th anniversary of the former imperial citadel of Thang Long, now Hanoi capital.

Photos show difference between old and modern Full Moon Festival celebrations
Photos show difference between old and modern Full Moon Festival celebrations
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  01/10/2020 

Although celebrations for the Mid-Autumn Festival have evolved over the years, the annual event has kept the same meaning, providing a special occasion for family reunions, vibrant dragon dances, colourful lanterns, and delicious moon cakes.

HCM City streets crowded during Mid-Autumn Festival celebrations
HCM City streets crowded during Mid-Autumn Festival celebrations
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  01/10/2020 

Luong Nhu Hoc and Nguyen Hue street in HCMC have been left packed with residents and tourists in recent days with people flocking to enjoy the festive atmosphere of the Full-Moon Festival.

