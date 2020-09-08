Linh wins US tennis tournament

Teenage tennis star Dong Khanh Linh triumphed at the One Love Tennis Labor Day Jr Open in the US on Monday.

Dong Khanh Linh triumphed at the One Love Tennis Labour Day Jr Open in the US on Monday. Photo thanhnien.vn

The 13-year-old won the U14 category event.

Although Linh wasn’t among the seeded players, the youngster from HCM City went on a winning streak.

In the quarter-finals, Linh beat No 2 seed Bedi Manavi 2-1 (0-6, 6-4, 10-4), Bedi Manasi in the semi-finals 2-0 (6-2, 6-2). In the finals, Linh beat No 3 seed Natalia Paiva 2-0 (6-2, 6-1) to take the title.

Linh began playing tennis at the age of 10 and won a number of tournaments in Vietnam.

Earlier this year, Linh and her family went to the US, began to practise and compete regularly to achieve the goal of becoming a professional tennis player. Linh's younger brother Dong Sy Nguyen, 10, is also a promising player.

Linh’s father, Dong Manh Hung said his family had set up a specific plan and goals for Linh and Nguyen to pursue their passion.

Next the family hope the two tennis prodigies will continue winning tournaments and enrol in university team in the US.

Linh and Nguyen, who played for HCM City youth team, aspire to become Vietnamese national tennis players. Currently, the family reportedly spends about US$6,000 a month for them to practise. VNS