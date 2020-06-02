List of most valuable Vietnamese footballers revealed

Que Ngoc Hai, Nguyen Van Quyet, and Nguyen Tien Linh have been named as the Vietnamese footballers with the highest estimated transfer value, according to sports website Transfermarket.

The trio of Ngoc Hai of Viettel FC, Van Quyet of Hanoi FC, and Tien Linh of Becamex Binh Duong FC are all currently listed as the Vietnamese players with the highest transfer value, at an estimated EUR300,000 each.

Ranking just behind the trio in second place is one of the stars of the national team, Nguyen Cong Phuong of Ho Chi Minh City FC who is placed in second with an estimated value of EUR200,000.

Down the list in third is goalkeeper Dang Van Lam with a current valuation of EUR200,000, representing a fall of EUR100,000 in comparison to his value in the previous rankings.

Elsewhere, Do Hung Dung, the winner of the Golden Ball 2019 award, is valued at EUR25,000. With such a low estimated transfer value, Hung Dung finds himself far behind his teammates in the Vietnamese national men’s football team, including Quang Hai, Tuan Anh, Hong Duy, and Trong Hoang.

According to Transfermarkt, the value of V-League players for the 2020 season is a combined total of EUR33.4 million, with the most valuable player being Alex Monteiro de Lima of Ho Chi Minh City FC at EUR550,000. VOV