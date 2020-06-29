Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Literature talk to be held at Manzi Art Space

 
 
29/06/2020    13:33 GMT+7

A talk to discuss Vietnamese literary pieces will be held at Manzi Art Space in Hanoi on July 1. 

Literature talk to be held at Manzi Art Space
Cover of Truyện Kiều by translator Huynh Sanh Thong in 1973. Photo buivanphu.wordpress.com

The talk, named Wounds That Can’t Be Bandaged: The Imperfect Translation of Women’s Suffering in The Tale of Kiều and The Sorrow of War, will be led by speaker Ha Trang. 

According to the organisers, Trang will share results of her research on two of Vietnam’s most important literary pieces that were translated into English – Truyện Kiều (The Tale of Kiều) and Nỗi Buồn Chiến Tranh (The Sorrow of War).

Truyện Kiều was written by Nguyen Du in the early 19th century (translated by Huynh Sanh Thong) and Nỗi Buồn Chiến Tranh was penned by Bao Ninh in 1987 (translated by Frank Palmos).

Though separated by more than 150 years both pieces examine the plight of women under the Confucian patriarchal society.

By comparing and contrasting the two figures of Kieu and Phuong, the speaker will divulge the unchanging patriarchal oppression experienced by women in Vietnam despite a radical change of societal discourse from imperialism to the present. 

Trang will also discuss a related aspect of colonising patriarchal disempowerment – the issues of translation from Vietnamese to English in The Sorrow of War.

 

Trang graduated from Washington and Lee University, Virginia with double majors in English and Chinese in 2020. She is currently the editor of Trạm Radio, a weekly podcast about Vietnamese literature.

In 2019, she collaborated with Matca to publish Makét 01: A Vietnamese Photography Village.

The event will be held by Manzi Art, Zzz Review and Trạm Radio with support by Hanoi Goethe Institute. It will be conducted in Vietnamese only. 

It will begin at 7pm at 14 Phan Huy Ich Street with free entry.  VNS

Popular Vietnamese literature works you can’t miss

Popular Vietnamese literature works you can’t miss

Reading not only provides you with bags of knowledge, but it is also a good way to kill time during the COVID-19. Here are some popular Vietnamese books that you can’t miss.

Japanese expat falls for Vietnamese literature

Japanese expat falls for Vietnamese literature

Many foreigners profiled in this column consider Vietnam their second home because they have fallen for the landscape or the locals’ hospitality, but Kawarai Yushi, a Japanese expat based in Thua Thien – Hue, has fallen for Vietnamese literature.

 
 

