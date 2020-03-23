Local boxer Van Hai to compete for WBC belt in May

Vietnamese boxer Nguyen Van Hai is scheduled to fight for the World Boxing Council (WBC) belt in a Victory 8 event which is scheduled to take place in the Philippines on May 9.
Vietnamese boxer Nguyen Van Hai
His opponent is set to be a rising star, Australian boxer Francis Chua.
Ahead of the bout both Van Hai and Francis Chua have signed fresh contracts with the WBC, a governing body which has provided plenty of opportunities for Vietnamese fighters in the past.
As one of the nation’s most renowned boxers, Van Hai has joined the professional ranks and competed in the lightweight division such as 61-64 kg category. VOV
Vietnamese boxer secures Tokyo Olympics berth
Boxer Nguyen Van Duong has become the fifth Vietnamese athlete qualified for competing in the coming Tokyo Olympics this summer.
First Vietnamese female boxer wins WBO Asia Pacific competition
Nguyen Thi Thu Nhi has become the first Vietnamese female boxer to win the World Boxing Organisation (WBO) Asia Pacific competition in Cambodia on February 29.
OR QUICK LOGIN
Forgot Password?
Confirmation Code