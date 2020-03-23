Local boxer Van Hai to compete for WBC belt in May

Vietnamese boxer Nguyen Van Hai is scheduled to fight for the World Boxing Council (WBC) belt in a Victory 8 event which is scheduled to take place in the Philippines on May 9.

His opponent is set to be a rising star, Australian boxer Francis Chua.

Ahead of the bout both Van Hai and Francis Chua have signed fresh contracts with the WBC, a governing body which has provided plenty of opportunities for Vietnamese fighters in the past.

As one of the nation’s most renowned boxers, Van Hai has joined the professional ranks and competed in the lightweight division such as 61-64 kg category. VOV

