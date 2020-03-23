Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Local boxer Van Hai to compete for WBC belt in May

 
 
23/03/2020    15:45 GMT+7

Vietnamese boxer Nguyen Van Hai is scheduled to fight for the World Boxing Council (WBC) belt in a Victory 8 event which is scheduled to take place in the Philippines on May 9.

local boxer van hai to compete for wbc belt in may hinh 0

Vietnamese boxer Nguyen Van Hai

His opponent is set to be a rising star, Australian boxer Francis Chua.

Ahead of the bout both Van Hai and Francis Chua have signed fresh contracts with the WBC, a governing body which has provided plenty of opportunities for Vietnamese fighters in the past.

 

As one of the nation’s most renowned boxers, Van Hai has joined the professional ranks and competed in the lightweight division such as 61-64 kg category. VOV

Vietnamese boxer secures Tokyo Olympics berth

Vietnamese boxer secures Tokyo Olympics berth

Boxer Nguyen Van Duong has become the fifth Vietnamese athlete qualified for competing in the coming Tokyo Olympics this summer.

First Vietnamese female boxer wins WBO Asia Pacific competition

First Vietnamese female boxer wins WBO Asia Pacific competition

Nguyen Thi Thu Nhi has become the first Vietnamese female boxer to win the World Boxing Organisation (WBO) Asia Pacific competition in Cambodia on February 29.

 
 

