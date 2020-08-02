Local photographer into Top 50 of #Landscape2019 by AGORA Images

Chu Dang Ya volcano Chu Dang Ya is a volcano that had been active millions of years ago. In the J’rai ethnic minority language, Chu Dang Ya translates as "wild ginger root." It is located in Ploi lagri village in Chu Pah district of Gia Lai province. “This extinct volcano is one of the most beautiful destinations in central Vietnam,” according to the Vietnamese photographer. The Top 50 images have been selected from a total of 14,739 entries sent in by photographers worldwide. Voters can choose the best image, with the ultimate winner being awarded a total of US$1,000 as a cash prize. The contest’s overall winning image was snapped by Australian photographer Luke Simpson at Goblin Valley State Park in Utah.

