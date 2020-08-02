Local photographer into Top 50 of #Landscape2019 by AGORA Images

A beautiful image titled “Chu Dang Ya Volcano between seasons” taken by Vietnamese photographer Nguyen Ngoc Hoa, also known as Hoa Carol, has made the Top 50 of the #Landscape2019 photo contest launched by Agora Images.
Chu Dang Ya volcano
Chu Dang Ya is a volcano that had been active millions of years ago. In the J’rai ethnic minority language, Chu Dang Ya translates as "wild ginger root." It is located in Ploi lagri village in Chu Pah district of Gia Lai province.
“This extinct volcano is one of the most beautiful destinations in central Vietnam,” according to the Vietnamese photographer.
Here are some more stunning snaps shortlisted among the Top 50:
This image was shot by Italian photographer Ester Turri as the sun rises in the Alpe di Siusi alpine meadow in the Dolomites.
This image showcases Valensole in Provence, France, snapped by Rakia.
Marky and Matt took this photo in Indonesia.
Female photographer Banu Diker took this photo in Cairo, Egypt.
VOV/Agora
