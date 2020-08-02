Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Local photographer into Top 50 of #Landscape2019 by AGORA Images

03/08/2020    09:56 GMT+7

A beautiful image titled “Chu Dang Ya Volcano between seasons” taken by Vietnamese photographer Nguyen Ngoc Hoa, also known as Hoa Carol, has made the Top 50 of the #Landscape2019 photo contest launched by Agora Images.

Local photographer into Top 50 of #Landscape2019 by AGORA Images

Chu Dang Ya volcano 

Chu Dang Ya is a volcano that had been active millions of years ago. In the J’rai ethnic minority language, Chu Dang Ya translates as "wild ginger root." It is located in Ploi lagri village in Chu Pah district of Gia Lai province.

“This extinct volcano is one of the most beautiful destinations in central Vietnam,” according to the Vietnamese photographer. 

Local photographer into Top 50 of #Landscape2019 by AGORA Images

The Top 50 images have been selected from a total of 14,739 entries sent in by photographers worldwide. Voters can choose the best image, with the ultimate winner being awarded a total of US$1,000 as a cash prize.

The contest’s overall winning image was snapped by Australian photographer Luke Simpson at Goblin Valley State Park in Utah.

 
 

Local photographer into Top 50 of #Landscape2019 by AGORA Images

Here are some more stunning snaps shortlisted among the Top 50:

This image was shot by Italian photographer Ester Turri as the sun rises in the Alpe di Siusi alpine meadow in the Dolomites.

 
 

Local photographer into Top 50 of #Landscape2019 by AGORA Images

A photo taken by Ester Turri at Alpe di Siusi in Dolomite, Italy.

 
 

Local photographer into Top 50 of #Landscape2019 by AGORA Images

This image showcases Valensole in Provence, France, snapped by Rakia.
 

Local photographer into Top 50 of #Landscape2019 by AGORA Images

A photo shot by Pavel Tokarev.
 

Local photographer into Top 50 of #Landscape2019 by AGORA Images

Marky and Matt took this photo in Indonesia.
 

Local photographer into Top 50 of #Landscape2019 by AGORA Images

This photo was captured in Oregon state in the United Stated by Chad Torkelsen.
 

 
Local photographer into Top 50 of #Landscape2019 by AGORA Images

Female photographer Banu Diker took this photo in Cairo, Egypt.
 

Local photographer into Top 50 of #Landscape2019 by AGORA Images

The photo shows a beach in Chechnya, Russia, by Arthure Kanatov.
 

 VOV/Agora

 
 

