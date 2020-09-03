Local photojournalist wins big in Malaysian photo contest

Viet Van, a photojournalist with the Lao Dong (Labour) newspaper in Vietnam, won three gold medals at the Bugis Photo Cup Circuit 2020 in Malaysia.

Practicing Ritual by Viet Van (Photo: Internet)

Works entitled “Practicing Ritual” and “Belief” picked up two golds at the PhotoVivo salon.

“Practicing Ritual”, meanwhile, earned another at the Knowledge Bowl salon.

The two colour photos were taken at the Sri Mahamariamman Temple, the oldest Hindu temple in Kuala Lumpur.

The contest was held by the Asia Photographers Union (APU) with support from the Photographic Society of America (PSA), and attracted thousands of entries from a host of countries.

Award-winning shots will be nominated for the 2021 APU Golden Dragon awards and be showcased in Kuala Lumpur on September 20.

Viet Van has won more than 60 international prizes throughout his career, including eight first prizes in France, the UK, the US, and Australia.

In January, he won big at India’s Apawards’ first International Photography Awards, with a Golden Prize for his work “Little Angels” (in the tourism category), a Silver Prize for “Energy of Youth” (street category), and two Certificates of Honourable Mention for “Thinker” (portrait category) and “Ritual Practice” (freedom category)./.VNA