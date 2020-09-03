Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
04/09/2020 09:44:09 (GMT +7)
Go
 
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Local photojournalist wins big in Malaysian photo contest

04/09/2020    08:24 GMT+7

Viet Van, a photojournalist with the Lao Dong (Labour) newspaper in Vietnam, won three gold medals at the Bugis Photo Cup Circuit 2020 in Malaysia.

Local photojournalist wins big in Malaysian photo contest hinh anh 1

Practicing Ritual by Viet Van (Photo: Internet)

Works entitled “Practicing Ritual” and “Belief” picked up two golds at the PhotoVivo salon.

“Practicing Ritual”, meanwhile, earned another at the Knowledge Bowl salon.

The two colour photos were taken at the Sri Mahamariamman Temple, the oldest Hindu temple in Kuala Lumpur.

 

The contest was held by the Asia Photographers Union (APU) with support from the Photographic Society of America (PSA), and attracted thousands of entries from a host of countries.

Award-winning shots will be nominated for the 2021 APU Golden Dragon awards and be showcased in Kuala Lumpur on September 20.

Viet Van has won more than 60 international prizes throughout his career, including eight first prizes in France, the UK, the US, and Australia.

In January, he won big at India’s Apawards’ first International Photography Awards, with a Golden Prize for his work “Little Angels” (in the tourism category), a Silver Prize for “Energy of Youth” (street category), and two Certificates of Honourable Mention for “Thinker” (portrait category) and “Ritual Practice” (freedom category)./.VNA

 
 

Other News

.
Young artist makes tiny Vietnamese food
Young artist makes tiny Vietnamese food
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  3 giờ trước 

A 28-year-old architecture graduate in Hanoi has been crafting Vietnamese dishes barely larger than a coin. 

Netflix removes content violating Vietnam's sovereignty
Netflix removes content violating Vietnam's sovereignty
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  10 giờ trước 

Netflix has cut some scenes in the movie "Put Your Head on my Shoulder" that contains false information about Vietnam’s sovereignty.

Excavation of ancient tomb reveals unknown history
Excavation of ancient tomb reveals unknown history
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  16 giờ trước 

The two-month excavation of an ancient brick tombs unearthed at Gia Thuy Primary School in the northern province of Ninh Binh has shed new light on its shape, scale and structure, according to Dr Nguyen Ngoc Quy from the Institute of Archeology.

Hanoi to open world’s first digital exhibition on Italian Renaissance
Hanoi to open world’s first digital exhibition on Italian Renaissance
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  21 giờ trước 

Hanoi is poised to become the first city in the world to host a digital exhibition showcasing the work by Raphael, one of the greatest artists of the Italian Renaissance period.

Exhibition tells Vietnam’s path to independence
Exhibition tells Vietnam’s path to independence
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  23 giờ trước 

A photo exhibition is underway at the Imperial Citadel of Thang Long in Hanoi, offering visitors an insight into Vietnam’s path to independence throughout history.

Photo exhibition opens to showcase ASEAN land and people
Photo exhibition opens to showcase ASEAN land and people
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  03/09/2020 

A collection of over 200 photos selected from among 10,000 artworks by 1,248 artists from ASEAN member states have gone on display at an exhibition underway in Hanoi.

AFC to consider postponing U19 Champs 2020
AFC to consider postponing U19 Champs 2020
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  03/09/2020 

The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) have stated that they are considering a postponement to the U19 Championship 2020 and several other tournaments due to complicated developments of COVID-19.

National flag making village in Hanoi
National flag making village in Hanoi
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  03/09/2020 

Located 30 km south of Hanoi, Tu Van village in the capital’s Thuong Tin district is famed for its embroidery and weaving. It’s the village that has made millions of national flags for 75 years.

Photo exhibition spotlights Vietnam-Czech traditional relations
Photo exhibition spotlights Vietnam-Czech traditional relations
VIETNAM & WORLDicon  03/09/2020 

A photo exhibition on Vietnam’s development and renovation is underway in the Czech Republic to mark the 75th anniversary of Vietnam's National Day (September 2) and 70 years of diplomatic ties between the two nations.

Photos of Vietnam in 19th century
Photos of Vietnam in 19th century
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  02/09/2020 

A recently published book featuring 261 monochrome photos taken by French photographer Pierre Dieulefils (1862-1937) sheds light on Vietnam in the late 19th century.

Watch VietNamNet’s concert “Things Everlasting 2020” online
Watch VietNamNet’s concert “Things Everlasting 2020” online
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  02/09/2020 

The concert “Things Everlasting 2020” with the theme "Long Live Vietnam" is now available on VietNamNet.

Stamps tell the story of a nation
Stamps tell the story of a nation
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  02/09/2020 

More than just a way of paying to send a letter or parcel, stamps are also a kind of cultural commodity that convey a country’s political, cultural, and social message. And they tell stories about the nation in its own language.

V.League to return on September 26
V.League to return on September 26
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  02/09/2020 

V.League football will return on September 26, the Vietnam Professional Football Joint Stock Company (VPF) announced late last week.

More ancient slabs with engravings of terraced fields found in Yen Bai
More ancient slabs with engravings of terraced fields found in Yen Bai
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  02/09/2020 

Six ancient slabs engraved with images of terraced fields were found in Lao Chai commune, Mu Chang Chai district, in the northern mountainous province of Yen Bai, in July.

VietNamNet’s concert “Things Everlasting 2020” to go online
VietNamNet’s concert “Things Everlasting 2020” to go online
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  01/09/2020 

This year, VietNamNet’s annual concert “Dieu Con Mai” (Things Everlasting), which has been organized on the National Day (September 2) for over 10 years, will come to the audience in a special form.

Leading costume designs for Khanh Van at Miss Universe announced
Leading costume designs for Khanh Van at Miss Universe announced
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  01/09/2020 

A shortlist of eight designs in a contest held with the aim of selecting a suitable national costume to be worn by Vietnamese representative Khanh Van at the upcoming Miss Universe pageant has been revealed.

Book series featuring works by President Ho Chi Minh released
Book series featuring works by President Ho Chi Minh released
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  01/09/2020 

A book series featuring publications written by President Ho Chi Minh has been released to celebrate National Day on September 2 and the 13th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam.

Literature icon releases book comprising selected stories
Literature icon releases book comprising selected stories
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  01/09/2020 

Nguyen Huy Thiep, one of the most influential Vietnamese contemporary writers, has released a special publication to mark his 70th birthday.

Netflix asked to remove movies with content infringing on Vietnam's sovereignty
Netflix asked to remove movies with content infringing on Vietnam's sovereignty
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  01/09/2020 

The Department of Radio, Television and Electronic Information under the Ministry of Information and Communications has requested Netflix to review and remove movies and TV programs with content that violates the sovereignty and laws of Vietnam.

Tran Van Khe Foundation to be launched
Tran Van Khe Foundation to be launched
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  01/09/2020 

A group of cultural researchers and artists in HCM City plan to launch the Tran Van Khe Foundation, a non-profit organisation named after late Professor Tran Van Khe, 

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 