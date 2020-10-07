Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
10/10/2020 11:03:08 (GMT +7)
Go
 
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Mai House Philharmonic to present “Autumn” concert

10/10/2020    09:55 GMT+7

The Mai House Philharmonic will hold an “Autumn at Mai House: Back to Our Childhood” concert at Mai House Saigon on October 23.

The Mai House Philharmonic will hold an“Autumn at Mai House: Back to Our Childhood” concert at Mai House Saigon on October 23. — File photo from the organiser’s Facebook page

The programme will include classical music masterpieces about autumn, such as Autumn from Vivaldi’s Four Seasons, Chopin’s Piano Concerto No 1, and Piazzolla’s Obvilion.

The highlight of the show will be new arrangements of popular Vietnamese children's songs like Cà Nhà Thương Nhau (Loving Family) and Cháu Lên Ba (I’m Three Years Old), combined with images by French visual artist Pierre Semere.

 

The performance will feature young musicians of the ensemble and the Sơn Mạch Music group.

The programme will begin at 7pm. The venue is at 1 Ngô Thời Nhiệm Street in District 3.

Tickets are VNĐ300,000 to VNĐ1 million. To purchase, contact 0906169649. — VNS

 
 

Other News

.
Gold laminating and gilding in Kieu Ky Village
Gold laminating and gilding in Kieu Ky Village
YOUR VIETNAMicon  4 giờ trước 

The Kieu Ky gold laminating craft village (Gia Lam District, Hanoi) has a history of about 400 years. Through ups and downs, people still retain their traditional profession with stages that require ingenuity and sophistication.

Newbies Ha Tinh enjoy surprise V.League 1 success
Newbies Ha Tinh enjoy surprise V.League 1 success
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  14 giờ trước 

V.League 1 newcomers Hong Linh Ha Tinh were tipped for relegation at the start of this season, but instead hav become the surprise package of the top-flight.

Vietnam’s culinary channel to be honoured at YouTube FanFest
Vietnam’s culinary channel to be honoured at YouTube FanFest
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  16 giờ trước 

A YouTube channel featuring local recipes by a mother in a rural area will be among representatives of Vietnam at the YouTube FanFest 2020 that will take place on October 11.

Swimsuit photoshoot offers Miss Vietnam 2020 contestants chance to stun fans
Swimsuit photoshoot offers Miss Vietnam 2020 contestants chance to stun fans
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  18 giờ trước 

As many as 60 entrants set to compete in the semi-finals of the Miss Vietnam 2020 pageant put their wonderful figures on display during a swimsuit photoshoot.

Manager banned for five years after women's team walk off pitch
Manager banned for five years after women's team walk off pitch
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  18 giờ trước 

Phong Phu Ha Nam have been fined and their coach banned from football after they walked off the pitch in protest over a penalty awarded against them in a match of the National Women’s Football Championship in Ha Nam Province.

Manzi to host cineconcert
Manzi to host cineconcert
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  19 giờ trước 

A musical concert in combination with a cinema screening will be held on Saturday night at Manzi from 9pm to 10pm.

Cultural activities to celebrate Hanoi
Cultural activities to celebrate Hanoi
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  21 giờ trước 

A special art performance gathering hundreds of artists and performers will be held on Hanoi’s Liberation Day on October 10.

Free screening of French short animation films at IDECAF
Free screening of French short animation films at IDECAF
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  09/10/2020 

The French Institute in HCM City will introduce Panam Anim 2020, the International Festival of Animation Schools, at the Institute of Cultural Exchange with France (IDECAF) on October 24.

Miss Vietnam 2020’s semi-final slated for October 10
Miss Vietnam 2020’s semi-final slated for October 10
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  09/10/2020 

The semi-final of the Miss Vietnam 2020 biennial national beauty pageant will take place on October 10 in Hanoi, heard a press conference in the capital city.

HCM City: Ao Dai Festival scheduled for October 11-12
HCM City: Ao Dai Festival scheduled for October 11-12
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  09/10/2020 

The seventh Ao Dai (traditional long dress) Festival in Ho Chi Minh City will take place at the Vietnam History Museum in District 1 from October 11-12.

Documentary film on tuong to be released
Documentary film on tuong to be released
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  09/10/2020 

A new documentary film on tuong or hat boi (classical drama) produced by Vietnam Television will be released in Hanoi, Can Tho and HCM City this month as part of the station’s efforts to introduce Vietnamese culture and theatre to audiences.

Hope choir presents concert to celebrate Hanoi’s anniversary
Hope choir presents concert to celebrate Hanoi’s anniversary
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  08/10/2020 

In celebration of Hanoi’s 1,010th anniversary, the Hope Choir consisting of visually-impaired singers and folk musicians will present a concert at their centre.

Vietnam-Aussie artists collaborate on music project
Vietnam-Aussie artists collaborate on music project
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  08/10/2020 

Good news for folk/rock music lovers!

Heavy punishment imposed female football team forfeiting match
Heavy punishment imposed female football team forfeiting match
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  08/10/2020 

Heavy penalties have been levied on a Vietnamese female football team which refused to continue playing in a match as they opposed the referee’s decision.

V.League 1 title, relegation races kick off
V.League 1 title, relegation races kick off
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  08/10/2020 

The second leg of the V.League 1 season will start on Friday, with eight teams battling it out for the title and six fighting to avoid relegation.

Composer wins award for work dedicated to Hanoi
Composer wins award for work dedicated to Hanoi
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  08/10/2020 

The annual Bui Xuan Phai – Love for Hanoi prizes were announced on Wednesday at the Vietnam News Agency headquarters in Hanoi.

Exhibition features photographs of Hanoi half a century ago
Exhibition features photographs of Hanoi half a century ago
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  08/10/2020 

A photo exhibition in Hanoi aims to bring visitors back in time over half of a century to see the city and its people in a memorable period of history.

Fire-jumping ceremony of Red Dao group becomes national intangible heritage
Fire-jumping ceremony of Red Dao group becomes national intangible heritage
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  08/10/2020 

The “Nhay lua” (fire jumping) ceremony of the Red Dao ethnic minority people in the northern mountainous province of Ha Giang has been listed as a national intangible heritage.

Leading Miss Vietnam contestants shine in Ao Dai photo shoot
Leading Miss Vietnam contestants shine in Ao Dai photo shoot
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  07/10/2020 

The organising board of Miss Vietnam 2020 has released a photo collection featuring the competition’s top 60 contestants in the nation’s traditional costume, the Ao Dai.

Photos show memories of Hanoi Liberation Day in 1954
Photos show memories of Hanoi Liberation Day in 1954
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  07/10/2020 

The morning of October 10, 1954, saw thousands of the capital’s residents flood the streets with flags and flowers to welcome home Vietnamese soldiers who took over the capital from French troops.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 