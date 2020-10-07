Mai House Philharmonic to present “Autumn” concert

The Mai House Philharmonic will hold an “Autumn at Mai House: Back to Our Childhood” concert at Mai House Saigon on October 23.

The programme will include classical music masterpieces about autumn, such as Autumn from Vivaldi’s Four Seasons, Chopin’s Piano Concerto No 1, and Piazzolla’s Obvilion.

The highlight of the show will be new arrangements of popular Vietnamese children's songs like Cà Nhà Thương Nhau (Loving Family) and Cháu Lên Ba (I’m Three Years Old), combined with images by French visual artist Pierre Semere.

The performance will feature young musicians of the ensemble and the Sơn Mạch Music group.

The programme will begin at 7pm. The venue is at 1 Ngô Thời Nhiệm Street in District 3.

Tickets are VNĐ300,000 to VNĐ1 million. To purchase, contact 0906169649. — VNS