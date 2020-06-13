Management firm, martial artists join hands to form professional model in Vietnam

Shadow Entertainment (Shadow Ent.) inked contracts with 15 professional Vietnamese and foreign martial artists in Ho Chi Minh City on June 12, with an aim of forming a professional martial arts model in Vietnam.

The martial artists at the signing ceremony

The signatories include seven international champions such as former International Kickboxing Federation Light Heavyweight World Champion Cung Le, Mixed Martial Arts ONE Featherweight World Champion Martin Nguyen and World Boxing Association Asia title holder and SEA Games gold medalist Truong Dinh Hoang.

Operations manager of Shadow Ent. Jenny Do said the signing is hoped to create positive changes which help talented martial artists in Vietnam to take part in professional competitions.

Shadow Ent specialises in martial artist management and training, as well as the organisation of martial arts events. It has joined hands with Saigon Sports Clubs, one of the largest sport centres in Vietnam and Asia for the building and development of a professional martial arts ecosystem in Vietnam./.VNA