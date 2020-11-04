Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Miss Earth contestants shine during Eco-Angels contest

04/11/2020    21:35 GMT+7

The organising board of the Miss Earth beauty pageant have revealed a collection of photos which features each of the contest’s participating beauties looking spectacular whilst wearing angel costumes.

Thai Thi Hoa, Vietnam’s representative at the pageant, uses the contest as a platform to urge people to start doing simple things in order to protect the environment. These activities include planting trees in spaces such as homes and offices, making use of recycled materials, saving energy, and consuming organic food.
Here are some of the amazing images of each of the beauty pageant’s contestants as they don angel costumes:Marta Lorenzo of Spain
Nelvina Bakshya of Mauritius
Dayana Soulayman of Lebanon
Suzy Ann of New Zealand
Lindsey Coffey of the United States
Safira Rumimper of Indonesia
Thais Bergamini of Brazil
Emilia Lepomaki of Finland
Ivanna Rohashko of Portugal
Tanvi Nitin Kharote of India
Amara Shune Lei of Myanmar
Anna Tode of Japan
Michala Rubinstein of Denmark
Cintiana Harry of Guyana
Mariia Reznyuk of Belarus
Tessa Le Conge of the Netherlands
Roxanne Allison Baeyens of the Philippines
Gloren Guelos of Canada
Kelly Avila of Costa Rica
VOV/Photos: Miss Earth

Thai Thi Hoa competes in evening gown segment at Miss Earth 2020

Vietnamese representative Thai Thi Hoa at Miss Earth 2020, joined with other contestants in the Asia and Oceania region on October 26 as participants put on an elegant display as part of the pageant’s evening gown competition.

 
 

