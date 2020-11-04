Miss Earth contestants shine during Eco-Angels contest

The organising board of the Miss Earth beauty pageant have revealed a collection of photos which features each of the contest’s participating beauties looking spectacular whilst wearing angel costumes.
VOV/Photos: Miss Earth
Thai Thi Hoa competes in evening gown segment at Miss Earth 2020
Vietnamese representative Thai Thi Hoa at Miss Earth 2020, joined with other contestants in the Asia and Oceania region on October 26 as participants put on an elegant display as part of the pageant’s evening gown competition.
