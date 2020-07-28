Miss Vietnam contestants stun fans with swimsuit photoshoot

A range of contestants competing in Miss Vietnam 2020 have wowed fans by putting their wonderful figures on display in a swimsuit photoshoot.

Born in 2001 in Quang Ninh province, Phuong Anh is currently studying at Chengdu University in Sichuan province of China.

A native of Phu Tho province, Nguyen Ha My, 21, is considered to be one of the most impressive contestants vying for this year’s title.

Pham Thi Phuong Quynh, 20, of Dong Nai province is currently a student of the University of Finance & Marketing. She stands at 1.72 metres tall with measurements of 82-62-93.

Born in Hai Duong, Bui Thai Bao is one the pageant’s youngest contestants at just 18 years old. She is 1.70 metres tall and weighs 50 kg.

Nguyen Thi Hoai Thuong, 23, originally hails from Nghe An province. Most notably, she is an experienced model with a rich background in participating in photoshoots. She is among the potential contestants who could win the beauty pageant.

Pham Thi Minh Phuong, 20, from Thai Nguyen province has received plenty of attention after her image was posted on the Miss Vietnam’s official fan page.

Nguyen Le Ngoc Thao was born in 2000 in Ho Chi Minh City. She has so far impressed the public, not only with her magnificent legs at 1.11 metres long, but also her perfect figure of 83-60-93.

Born in Dak Lak province, Dinh Ngoc Thao Vy, 19, is a first-year student at the Ho Chi Minh University of Industry. She is 1.72 metres tall and measures 80-60-90.

VOV/Tienphong

