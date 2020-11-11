Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
11/11/2020 15:34:25 (GMT +7)
Miss Vietnam finalists compete for Miss Fashion sub-title

11/11/2020    14:29 GMT+7

The 35 beauties competing in the finals of Miss Vietnam 2020 gathered together in Vung Tau city on the evening of November 10 for the Miss Fashion sub-category as part of the pageant’s final round.

Do My Linh, Miss Vietnam 2016, joins the event as a member of the judging panel, while taking to the stage to perform the role of vedette.
My Linh is joined by Phuong Nga (L) and Thuy An (fourth from left), two runners-up from the Miss Vietnam 2018 pageant, as they model designs from a collection on the theme of “The Most Beauty”.
The fashion collection draws inspiration from peony and daisy flowers.
Each of the 35 finalists put on an outstanding performance as they model the fashion collection.
The contestants all put in strong performances after spending time practicing alongside their trainers.
Contestants are due to take part in more activities in Vung Tau city before they join in the grand final scheduled for November 21 in Ho Chi Minh City.
Five winners of the fashion competition are announced, including Le Ngoc Thao.
Do Thi Ha from Thanh Hoa province is 1.72 meters tall and measures 80-63-89.
Nguyen Thi Bich Thuy from Dak Lak province is 1.73 meters tall and measures 79-66-92.
Nguyen Thi Hoai Thuong from Nghe An province is 1.70 meters tall and measures 78-66-88.
Bui Thi Thanh Nhan from Binh Thuan province is 1.69 meters tall and measures 76-62-88.
VOV

 
 

Other News

Viettel coach Hoang revels in side's rebirth
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  4 giờ trước 

Coach Truong Viet Hoang helped Viettel take the V.League 1 title after beating Sai Gon FC 1-0 at Thong Nhat Stadium on Sunday and he said his charges overcame a lot of pressure to secure his first league title as a manager.

Book series featuring To Hoai’s literary works for children released
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  4 giờ trước 

A series of four books featuring literary works for children by late author To Hoai has been released to celebrate his 100th birthday anniversary.

Film shoot about late songwriter Trinh Cong Son begins this week
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  6 giờ trước 

Shooting for the film on the late songwriter Trinh Cong Son called Em và Trịnh (You and Trịnh) will begin this week in HCM City. 

Female cyclist on trans-Vietnam route
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  9 giờ trước 

Everyone can enjoy their youth in their lifetime. How to spend this period optimally is a matter of concern of many. The following is a story of a young woman who has cycled throughout the country

The last “book doctor” in Saigon
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  10/11/2020 

Vo Van Rang has restored millions of old books in his shop in Ho Chi Minh City for 40 years. He is now the only person restoring books in the city and is called the “doctor” for old books by his customers.

Central Highlands art of wooden sculptures
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  10/11/2020 

The Central Highlands is not only known for the rich folk culture but is also home to a thousand-year-old treasure of wooden statues.

Superb Hoang Nam claimed champion at national tennis tournament
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  10/11/2020 

Ly Hoang Nam proved his absolute strength as the no. 1 player in the Vietnam tennis world as he claimed the men's singles championship title of the National Tennis Championships 2020 without losing a single set.

Bac Ha Winter Festival highlights Mong culture
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  10/11/2020 

Music, horse racing and food will all be featured at the Bac Ha Winter Festival from November 20-22 as the northern mountainous province of Lao Cai attempts to attract tourists back to the district.

The pervasive power of “Tale of Kieu”
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  09/11/2020 

The series of cultural events themed “Who remembers To Nhu”, held in the last three days of October at the Vietnam Women’s Museum in Hanoi on the occasion of the 200th death anniversary of great poet

Khmer people put traditional outfits on display at Ok Om Bok Festival
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  09/11/2020 

A range of traditional costumes worn by Khmer people have been introduced at the recent Ok Om Bok festival held in the Mekong Delta province of Tra Vinh.

National cai luong contest presents eight gold medals
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  09/11/2020 

The national traditional music Tran Huu Trang Cai Luong Talented Performers 2020 contest has closed in HCM City. 

ASEAN soul showcased at graphic arts exhibition
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  09/11/2020 

The third ASEAN Graphic Arts Exhibition has just opened in Hanoi as an art event to strengthen mutual understanding between ASEAN members.

Entertainment Events on November 9-15
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  09/11/2020 

MUSIC & PERFORMANCES

Jack wins Best Southeast Asia Act at MTV EMAs 2020
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  09/11/2020 

Renowned Vietnamese singer and songwriter Trinh Tran Phuong Tuan (alias Jack) claimed the title of Best Southeast Asia Act at the MTV Europe Music Awards (MTV EMAs) 2020 on November 9 during an awards ceremony held online.

Viettel FC lift V.League 1 trophy for first time
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  09/11/2020 

Viettel FC have been crowned as the new champions of the V.League 1 following their 1-0 victory over hosts Saigon FC at Thong Nhat Stadium in Ho Chi Minh City on November 8.

Hungarian artist with a great passion for Vietnam’s trees
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  09/11/2020 

Among her paintings, Hungarian painter Ory Anna-Maria, who is living in Vietnam, has always looked on trees with a great passion.

35 contestants progress to semi-finals of Miss Vietnam Tourism 2020
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  08/11/2020 

The judging panel of Miss Vietnam Tourism 2020 have selected 35 outstanding contestants from across the country who will progress to the pageant’s semi-finals which are due to be held in Dak Nong province between November 18 and November 30.

Swimmer now calls triathlon his game
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  08/11/2020 

SEA Games swimming champion Lam Quang Nhat shocked many when he announced his retirement a few years ago. But perhaps the even greater surprise came when news emerged he was eyeing triathlon at the region’s largest sporting event.

Finalists of Miss Vietnam pageant compete in swimsuit sub-contest
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  08/11/2020 

The 35 finalists competing in Miss Vietnam 2020 have gathered together in Vung Tau city in order to participate in various activities as they vie for the pageant’s sub-titles, including the title of Miss Sea.

Festival celebrating ethnic culture to take place in Thanh Hoa
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  08/11/2020 

A festival to honour and promote the cultural identity of the Muong ethnic minority will be held in the central province of Thanh Hoa on December 10-12.

