Muong Ethnic Culture Museum

The first thing visitors see is water spilling over rock formation into a stream flanked by rice mortars, a reflection of the unique cultural identity of the Muong people. Photos: VNA The centuries-old Muong culture is captured in two sections: a reenactment section and a display section. The reenactment section contains 4 Muong stilt houses that illustrate the social stratification of feudal society. The Muong houses are differentiated by social status - the 'Lang' house for the most powerful families, the 'Au' house for the mandarins, the 'Tao'house for ordinary people, and the 'No' house for the lowest class, such as widows and orphans.