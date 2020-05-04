My Dinh National Stadium among best five in Southeast Asia

The My Dinh National Stadium of Vietnam has been ranked among the top five stadiums throughout Southeast Asia in an article recently posted on the homepage of the Asian Football Confederation (AFC), according to the Vietnam Football Federation.

My Dinh National Stadium (Photo: AFC)

The stadium is a multi-purpose venue with a capacity of 40,192 seats. It is located in the National Sports Complex, approximately 10 kilometres west of the centre of Hanoi. It opened in 2003 for the 22nd Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 22), and was a key venue in hosting AFC Asian Cup matches in 2007.

Also making the AFC’s top regional arenas are Stadium Australia in Sydney, Gelora Bung Karno Stadium in Indonesia’s Jakarta, Malaysia’s national stadium Bukit Jalil in Kuala Lumpur, and Rajamangala Stadium in Thailand’s Bangkok.

The AFC states that stadiums are more than just iconic architectures. They are homes for clubs, fans and - in some cases - the home venue for national teams.

Asia boasts some of the best stadiums in the world, iconic venues which regularly see thousands of fans filling the stands to cheer on their favourite teams, it added./.