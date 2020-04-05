Nam Dinh FC hire German fitness coach

V.League 1 side DNH Nam Dinh have recently hired German fitness coach Nils Haccke.

Nils Haccke (left) works with a Nam Định's young player. Photo courtesy of Nam Định FC

Haccke, 53, worked for clubs for many years in Spain before coming to Việt Nam.

He arrived at Nam Định last month and took part in a 14-day quarantine before starting to work for the team recently.

Currently, most Nam Định players have been released to home as the V.League 1 season has been postponed. They have to self-train and send their results to their coaches, including Haccke.

Some young players remain at the team’s training centre and they practise with Haccke every day.

The V.League 1 was suspended after two matches. Nam Định are 10th with one win and one loss. HCM City top the table with two wins. VNS