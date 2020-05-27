National beach sepak takraw champs to begin in Da Nang

The National Beach Sepak Takraw Championship will take place on June 10 at Bien Dong Park in Da Nang City.

Participants will compete in the women’s and men’s team, team of four men, team of four women, trio team for men and women.

Based on the number of teams registered, the organising board will decide the format of the competition: round-robin or knockout.

In addition to the awards, based on the performance of individuals and teams, the Vietnam Sepak Takraw Federation will also consider levels for athletes.

The event is co-organised by the municipal People’s Committee, National Sports Administration and Vietnam Sepak Takraw Federation.

It will finish on June 18.VNS