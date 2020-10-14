National Chess Championship crowns new winners

Le Tuan Minh and Luong Phuong Hanh won their first-ever National Chess Championship titles in Hanoi on Sunday.

24-year-old Le Tuan Minh received his first ever gold medal in the standard chess category in the National Chess Championship 2020. Photo Hanoimoi.com.vn

Minh of Hanoi, who was the No 2 seed, earned seven points after eight unbeaten games to win the men’s standard chess category.

While on the women’s side, the No 6 seed Hanh of Binh Duong Province defeated No 4 seed Nguyen Thi Mai Hung of Bac Giang Province in the last match.

More than 100 players competed in the tournament from localities nationwide.

Like previous years, this year's tournament had three categories, including standard chess, blitz and rapid chess.

Through the tournament, the Vietnam Chess Federation will select the best players to join the national team to compete in international tournaments in 2021. VNS