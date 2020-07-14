Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
14/07/2020 14:10:41 (GMT +7)
Go
 
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

National table tennis champs attracts record number of players

14/07/2020    14:07 GMT+7

The 38th National Table Tennis Championships is scheduled to get underway on the evening of July 14 in Ho Chi Minh City, attracting 178 athletes from 19 teams nationwide, the largest of its kind so far.

national table tennis champs attracts record number of players hinh 0

The men’s team of reigning champions Hanoi T&T have a great chance to progress to the next round as they will face traditionally weaker teams from Da Nang, Hai Duong, and newcomers from Lam Dong province.

As the hosts, the Ho Chi Minh City team have won every championship title in the women’s competition, with the side anticipated to perform well in both the men’s singles and women’s singles this year. They will face strong rivals from Hanoi T&T, Tien Giang, and Khanh Hoa, who will contribute to making the event highly competitive.

For the first time, a total of VND362 million is on offer in prizes, with mixed couples winners receiving VND50 million, and men’s and women’s singles winners getting VND30 million each, double the amount from last year’s tournament.

 

Carrying on a segment from recent versions of the tournament, a vote for the title of Miss Table Tennis will take place.

This will be the first time that organisers have held a photo contest in order to snap beautiful moments from the tournament in order to connect athletes with supporters.

Moreover, organisers have set up the first-ever fan page of the tournament in an effort to update supporters on the schedule and provide a platform to post memorable photos, clips, and results via Facebook.

The championships, sponsored by Nhan Dan daily, PetroVietnam and Ca Mau Fertilisers, is to seek fresh talents for the country who can compete in international tournaments, including the 31st Southeast Asian (SEA) Games 2021 which will be held in Vietnam. VOV

 
 

Other News

.
Eight teams set for national women’s football championship
Eight teams set for national women’s football championship
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  4 giờ trước 

A total of eight Vietnamese teams are to compete in the 2020 national women’s football championship, also known as the Thai Son Bac Cup.

Coronavirus: Three generations of Bollywood Bachchan family infected
Coronavirus: Three generations of Bollywood Bachchan family infected
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  3 giờ trước 

Actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, her father-in-law, husband and daughter test positive for Covid-19.

Naya Rivera: Police identify body as missing Glee star
Naya Rivera: Police identify body as missing Glee star
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  3 giờ trước 

The actress went missing on Wednesday after going boating with her son at a lake in California.

A painter and her instincts
A painter and her instincts
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  4 giờ trước 

Tran Thi Thu’s large paintings on canvas have been known to stun people. Her wildly vivid colours on dangling linen strips resonate in wind and sunlight,

Theatre opens new exhibit hall about cai luong
Theatre opens new exhibit hall about cai luong
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  19 giờ trước 

A new exhibit hall featuring information and images about cai luong (reformed opera) will be opened in September by the HCM City-based Tran Huu Trang Cai Luong Theatre, one of the region’s leading traditional art troupes.  

Project aims to improve intellectual property protection
Project aims to improve intellectual property protection
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  22 giờ trước 

The Vietnam National Institute for Culture and Arts Studies (VICAS) and the British Council will work together on a project to strengthen intellectual property enforcement in Vietnam.

Contest to find influencers in fashion, hair, beauty industry
Contest to find influencers in fashion, hair, beauty industry
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  23 giờ trước 

The Vietnam Top Fashion & Hair 2020 contest will kick off on July 16 to find new talents in fashion, hair, beauty industry.

Latin melodies ready to enthrall music-lovers in Hanoi
Latin melodies ready to enthrall music-lovers in Hanoi
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  12/07/2020 

A special concert running with the theme “A Latin World” will take place at the French Cultural Centre L’Espace in Hanoi at 8pm on July 18 with an exciting night to be put on to entertain music fans.

Jada Pinkett Smith tells Will Smith of her 'relationship'
Jada Pinkett Smith tells Will Smith of her 'relationship'
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  22 giờ trước 

Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith were talking on her Facebook chat show Red Table Talk.

AFC mark Vietnam as rising power in women’s football
AFC mark Vietnam as rising power in women’s football
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  11/07/2020 

Huynh Nhu, captain of the Vietnamese women’s football team, recently took part in an interview with the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) to discuss to the road of the national squad to the FIFA World Cup 2023.

Defender Van Hau leaves SC Heerenveen for V.League 1 side
Defender Van Hau leaves SC Heerenveen for V.League 1 side
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  11/07/2020 

Defender Doan Van Hau is due to return to Vietnam to compete in the second half of the V.League 1 2020 season following the expiry of his loan contract with Dutch team SC Heerenveen, announced his club Hanoi FC on July 10.

New Vietnamese web dramas come to YouTube
New Vietnamese web dramas come to YouTube
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  10/07/2020 

New web series produced by Vietnamese on YouTube are introducing international and domestic audiences to locally produced comedies and dramas.

An Giang coach wants Pho Hien players and coach disciplined over fracas
An Giang coach wants Pho Hien players and coach disciplined over fracas
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  10/07/2020 

An Giang coach Trinh Van Hau has said that he expects the VFF Discipline Committee to punish coach Hua Hien Vinh and striker Trinh Quang Vinh of Pho Hien FC after an altercation with one of his charges.

HCMC Ballet Symphony Orchestra and Opera presents concert of songs from popular films
HCMC Ballet Symphony Orchestra and Opera presents concert of songs from popular films
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  10/07/2020 

Vocalists and musicians of the HCM City and the HCM City Ballet Symphony Orchestra and Opera (HBSO) will perform at a concert featuring music from popular movies at the Opera House on July 11 and 12.

Thanh Hoa to host the 2nd Muong Festival
Thanh Hoa to host the 2nd Muong Festival
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  10/07/2020 

The 2nd Muong Ethnic Culture Festival will take place from October 29 to 31 in the central province of Thanh Hoa, according to Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism. 

K-pop attracts huge number of Vietnamese fans
K-pop attracts huge number of Vietnamese fans
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  09/07/2020 

In less than one day, the new hit song How You Like That by famous South Korean girl band BLACKPINK was number one on the trending list of Youtube Vietnam.

Coach Park spoilt for choice in midfield
Coach Park spoilt for choice in midfield
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  09/07/2020 

National team head coach Park Hang-seo now has a plethora of options to choose from in central midfield thanks to some rising stars in the V.League 1. 

'Don't scream and be serious' Japan theme park tells rollercoaster riders
'Don't scream and be serious' Japan theme park tells rollercoaster riders
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  09/07/2020 

Fuji Q-Highland asks riders to "scream inside your heart" to minimise spread of droplets.

Judging panel confirmed for Miss Vietnam 2020
Judging panel confirmed for Miss Vietnam 2020
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  09/07/2020 

The names of individuals who will make up the judging panel of the Miss Vietnam 2020 pageant, as well as their participation in the competition’s activities, have been made public.

New web drama focuses on urban youth
New web drama focuses on urban youth
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  09/07/2020 

Idol Tỷ Phú (Millionaires), a new web drama featuring urban youth, has been released on the POPS Drama channel and POPs entertainment platform.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 