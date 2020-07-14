National table tennis champs attracts record number of players

The 38th National Table Tennis Championships is scheduled to get underway on the evening of July 14 in Ho Chi Minh City, attracting 178 athletes from 19 teams nationwide, the largest of its kind so far.

The men’s team of reigning champions Hanoi T&T have a great chance to progress to the next round as they will face traditionally weaker teams from Da Nang, Hai Duong, and newcomers from Lam Dong province.

As the hosts, the Ho Chi Minh City team have won every championship title in the women’s competition, with the side anticipated to perform well in both the men’s singles and women’s singles this year. They will face strong rivals from Hanoi T&T, Tien Giang, and Khanh Hoa, who will contribute to making the event highly competitive.

For the first time, a total of VND362 million is on offer in prizes, with mixed couples winners receiving VND50 million, and men’s and women’s singles winners getting VND30 million each, double the amount from last year’s tournament.

Carrying on a segment from recent versions of the tournament, a vote for the title of Miss Table Tennis will take place.

This will be the first time that organisers have held a photo contest in order to snap beautiful moments from the tournament in order to connect athletes with supporters.

Moreover, organisers have set up the first-ever fan page of the tournament in an effort to update supporters on the schedule and provide a platform to post memorable photos, clips, and results via Facebook.

The championships, sponsored by Nhan Dan daily, PetroVietnam and Ca Mau Fertilisers, is to seek fresh talents for the country who can compete in international tournaments, including the 31st Southeast Asian (SEA) Games 2021 which will be held in Vietnam. VOV