Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
15/07/2020 11:35:55 (GMT +7)
Go
 
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

National table tennis champs start today

15/07/2020    10:29 GMT+7

The 38th National Table Tennis Championships are scheduled to start Tuesday evening in HCM City, featuring 178 athletes from 19 teams nationwide.

National table tennis champs start today

The 38th National Table Tennis Championships is scheduled to start this evening in HCM City. – Photo zing.vn

A total of VNĐ362 million (US$15,700) in prizes will be on offer, with doubles winners receiving VNĐ50 million ($2,100), and men’s and women’s singles winners getting VNĐ30 million ($1,300) each, double the amount from last year’s tournament.

 

Notably, the organisers have set up the first-ever fan page for the tournament to keep supporters update on the schedule and provide a platform to post memorable photos, clips, and results via Facebook.

The tournament, which will end on July 19, is to seek young talents for the country who can compete in international tournaments, including the 31st Southeast Asian (SEA) Games 2021 held in Vietnam. – VNS

 
 

Other News

.
Rekindling and reimagining a musical artform
Rekindling and reimagining a musical artform
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  2 giờ trước 

Musician Nguyen Quang Long is well-known for his devotion in reviving xam (blind busker’s singing). Actually, he’s also a researcher of various types of traditional performing arts.

Sai Gon coach recommends four players for coach Park
Sai Gon coach recommends four players for coach Park
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  19 giờ trước 

The chairman and coach of Sai Gon FC believes four of his team are ready to play for the Vietnamese national team.

Virtual concerts help artists engage with their fans
Virtual concerts help artists engage with their fans
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  20 giờ trước 

As the music industry has been hit hard by COVID-19, virtual concerts are helping Vietnamese artists promote their music and engage with their fans.

Japanese films to be screened in Vietnam
Japanese films to be screened in Vietnam
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  21 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism has issued its decision regarding allowing the Japan Foundation Centre for Cultural Exchange in Vietnam to screen six Japanese films. 

Coronavirus: HK Disneyland to close one month after reopening
Coronavirus: HK Disneyland to close one month after reopening
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  17 giờ trước 

The Hong Kong theme park will shut its gates after a recent surge in coronavirus cases.

Local photographer into Top 50 of #Family2020 by Agora Images
Local photographer into Top 50 of #Family2020 by Agora Images
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  22 giờ trước 

An amazing image snapped by Vietnamese photographer @karykan has been named as the winner of the #Family2020 contest following the conclusion of voting via the Agora app.

Ba Chua Xu Festival applies for UNESCO intangible cultural heritage status
Ba Chua Xu Festival applies for UNESCO intangible cultural heritage status
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  14/07/2020 

The cultural authority of the southern province of An Giang is preparing documents for the Ba Chua Xu Festival in Chau Doc to be recognised as an intangible cultural heritage by the UN cultural agency UNESCO. 

National table tennis champs attracts record number of players
National table tennis champs attracts record number of players
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  21 giờ trước 

The 38th National Table Tennis Championships is scheduled to get underway on the evening of July 14 in Ho Chi Minh City, attracting 178 athletes from 19 teams nationwide, the largest of its kind so far.

Eight teams set for national women’s football championship
Eight teams set for national women’s football championship
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  14/07/2020 

A total of eight Vietnamese teams are to compete in the 2020 national women’s football championship, also known as the Thai Son Bac Cup.

Coronavirus: Three generations of Bollywood Bachchan family infected
Coronavirus: Three generations of Bollywood Bachchan family infected
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  14/07/2020 

Actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, her father-in-law, husband and daughter test positive for Covid-19.

Naya Rivera: Police identify body as missing Glee star
Naya Rivera: Police identify body as missing Glee star
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  14/07/2020 

The actress went missing on Wednesday after going boating with her son at a lake in California.

A painter and her instincts
A painter and her instincts
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  14/07/2020 

Tran Thi Thu’s large paintings on canvas have been known to stun people. Her wildly vivid colours on dangling linen strips resonate in wind and sunlight,

Theatre opens new exhibit hall about cai luong
Theatre opens new exhibit hall about cai luong
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  13/07/2020 

A new exhibit hall featuring information and images about cai luong (reformed opera) will be opened in September by the HCM City-based Tran Huu Trang Cai Luong Theatre, one of the region’s leading traditional art troupes.  

Project aims to improve intellectual property protection
Project aims to improve intellectual property protection
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  13/07/2020 

The Vietnam National Institute for Culture and Arts Studies (VICAS) and the British Council will work together on a project to strengthen intellectual property enforcement in Vietnam.

Contest to find influencers in fashion, hair, beauty industry
Contest to find influencers in fashion, hair, beauty industry
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  13/07/2020 

The Vietnam Top Fashion & Hair 2020 contest will kick off on July 16 to find new talents in fashion, hair, beauty industry.

Latin melodies ready to enthrall music-lovers in Hanoi
Latin melodies ready to enthrall music-lovers in Hanoi
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  12/07/2020 

A special concert running with the theme “A Latin World” will take place at the French Cultural Centre L’Espace in Hanoi at 8pm on July 18 with an exciting night to be put on to entertain music fans.

Jada Pinkett Smith tells Will Smith of her 'relationship'
Jada Pinkett Smith tells Will Smith of her 'relationship'
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  13/07/2020 

Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith were talking on her Facebook chat show Red Table Talk.

AFC mark Vietnam as rising power in women’s football
AFC mark Vietnam as rising power in women’s football
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  11/07/2020 

Huynh Nhu, captain of the Vietnamese women’s football team, recently took part in an interview with the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) to discuss to the road of the national squad to the FIFA World Cup 2023.

Defender Van Hau leaves SC Heerenveen for V.League 1 side
Defender Van Hau leaves SC Heerenveen for V.League 1 side
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  11/07/2020 

Defender Doan Van Hau is due to return to Vietnam to compete in the second half of the V.League 1 2020 season following the expiry of his loan contract with Dutch team SC Heerenveen, announced his club Hanoi FC on July 10.

New Vietnamese web dramas come to YouTube
New Vietnamese web dramas come to YouTube
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  10/07/2020 

New web series produced by Vietnamese on YouTube are introducing international and domestic audiences to locally produced comedies and dramas.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 