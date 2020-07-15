National table tennis champs start today

The 38th National Table Tennis Championships are scheduled to start Tuesday evening in HCM City, featuring 178 athletes from 19 teams nationwide.

A total of VNĐ362 million (US$15,700) in prizes will be on offer, with doubles winners receiving VNĐ50 million ($2,100), and men’s and women’s singles winners getting VNĐ30 million ($1,300) each, double the amount from last year’s tournament.

Notably, the organisers have set up the first-ever fan page for the tournament to keep supporters update on the schedule and provide a platform to post memorable photos, clips, and results via Facebook.

The tournament, which will end on July 19, is to seek young talents for the country who can compete in international tournaments, including the 31st Southeast Asian (SEA) Games 2021 held in Vietnam. – VNS