National women’s football championship to kick off

After delays due to the COVID-19 epidemic, the first leg of the Women's National Football Championship -- Thai Son Bac Cup 2020 -- will run from September 22 to October 13.

Striker Pham Thi Hai Yen of Hanoi (middle) vies for the ball with a player of Thai Nguyen in the National Women’s Football Championship last year (Photo: vff.org.vn)

The matches will take place at the Ha Nam Stadium in Phu Ly City, Ha Nam province and the Vietnam Youth Football Centre in Hanoi.

The tournament is scheduled to feature eight teams, namely Son La, Hanoi I Watabe, Hanoi II Watabe, Phong Phu Ha Nam, HCM City I, HCM City II, Vietnam Coal and Mineral, and Thai Nguyen T&T.

All eight teams will play their opponents twice in a round-robin format. The return fixtures are scheduled to take place from November 20 to December 11 in the second leg of the tournament.

The winners will walk away with 300 million VND (13,000 USD), while the first and second runners-up will receive 200 million VND and 100 million VND, respectively.

The organising committee will also give out awards for the best player, top scorer and best goalkeeper, among others.

Notably, because procedures for their moves to play in Portugal have not been completed, Cu Huynh Nhu of HCM City, Nguyen Thi Tuyet Dung of Ha Nam and Pham Thi Hai Yen of Hanoi are still eligible to play.

Previously, the three players were recruited to play for Lank FC in the Campeonato Nacional III Championship, the third division of Portuguese women's football, on loan deals.

Lank FC are a new women's football club, established last year, and are recruiting players with their sights set on immediate promotion.

Last year, HCM City 1 won the National Women’s Football Championship title by beating Son La 3-0 with one match to go.VNS