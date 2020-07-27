Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
New theatre enthrals kids in Da Nang

28/07/2020    08:44 GMT+7

A lack of playgrounds for kids is an issue for many localities around Vietnam, especially urban areas.

 A recently-opened theatre integrating fun indoor games for kids in Da Nang has given authorities some ideas about building entertainment venues for our smaller fellows.

Over the last two months, kids in Da Nang have had a new entertainment venue on the weekends - the Cau Vong (Rainbow) Theatre - where they can become familiar with theatrical performances and have fun with indoor games.

 

Cau Vong Theatre is totally funded by private investors, who have a vision of turning the venue into not only a performance space but also an academy teaching kids different artistic genres.

There are expected to be more projects for children funded by private investors in the time to come, through which kids can enjoy different forms of entertainment./.VNA

 
 

Vietnamese youth thrilled by virtual K-pop show Dream Concert CONNECT
Vietnamese youth thrilled by virtual K-pop show Dream Concert CONNECT
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  3 giờ trước 

Dream Concert CONNECT, a virtual K-pop show, took place at the National Academy of Music from July 25 to 26, attracting over 800 young people who got to experience the first event of its kind in Hanoi.

V.League goal makes international headlines
V.League goal makes international headlines
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  18 giờ trước 

A goal from Brazilian striker Rodrigo Dias of Quang Nam FC in the V.League 1 has won plaudits from foreign newspapers, with some saying it should be in contention for the prestigious FIFA Puskás Award. 

Hello Vietnam songwriter weds half Vietnamese novelist in Paris
Hello Vietnam songwriter weds half Vietnamese novelist in Paris
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  15 giờ trước 

In a highly private ceremony in the Paris V arrondissement on Saturday July 25, author of Hello Vietnam tied the knot with his partner for a few years, Line Papin, 

Chairman takes control of team matters at HCM City
Chairman takes control of team matters at HCM City
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  20 giờ trước 

It’s all change at V.League 1 HCM City team following the announcement that South Korean coach Chung Hae-seong will be replaced.

HCM City beat Vinacomin to win Women’s National Football Cup
HCM City beat Vinacomin to win Women’s National Football Cup
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  26/07/2020 

Ho Chi Minh City took the trophy at the 2020 Women’s National Football Cup after breezing past Vinacomin 2-0 in the final at the Vietnam Youth Football Training Centre on July 25 night.

V.League 1 again postponed due to COVID-19
V.League 1 again postponed due to COVID-19
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  26/07/2020 

Football chiefs have postponed the V.League because of the renewed threat of COVID-19.

Catwalks bustling again after Covid-19 creeps away
Catwalks bustling again after Covid-19 creeps away
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  26/07/2020 

Catwalks are bustling again when fashion designers have unveiled new clothes after Covid-19 creeps away.

An art private museum expected to be established to attract visitors to HCMC
An art private museum expected to be established to attract visitors to HCMC
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  26/07/2020 

An art private museum featuring paintings of the country and HCMC particularly is expected to become a cultural destination of HCMC. 

Hanoi to be main host of SEA Games 31 in 2021
Hanoi to be main host of SEA Games 31 in 2021
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  26/07/2020 

The host country of the SEA Games 31 will announce sports and events for the tournament in November.

Danang cancels all festive activities amid new Covid-19 cases
Danang cancels all festive activities amid new Covid-19 cases
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  26/07/2020 

The Danang Fantastic Festival and many other cultural activities and events will be postponed after cases of SARS-CoV-2 virus infection, causing Covid-19 disease, were officially announced on July 25 and 26 in Danang City.

Masks in religious rites of the Dao
Masks in religious rites of the Dao
YOUR VIETNAMicon  26/07/2020 

The Dao comprise two groups, who speak the Mien and Mun dialects. In religious rites of the Mun group, there are always Ka Dong men wearing masks with two horns. 

ASEAN Film Week 2020 underway in Da Nang
ASEAN Film Week 2020 underway in Da Nang
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  25/07/2020 

Eight feature films and a cartoon produced by ASEAN member countries are being screened in Hanoi, HCM City, and the central city of Da Nang until July 27 as part of ASEAN Film Week 2020.

'Maskne' and bold makeup: How masks are changing how we look
'Maskne' and bold makeup: How masks are changing how we look
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  26/07/2020 

Face masks are everywhere - and with them, the rise of "maskne" and new mask-friendly makeup trends.

Ho Ngoc Ha set to judge Asian singing competition
Ho Ngoc Ha set to judge Asian singing competition
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  25/07/2020 

Singer-model Ho Ngoc Ha will link up with singer-songwriter Thanh Bui as they represent Vietnam as judges in the first version of Asian Dream, a reality singing competition which aims to provide a platform for talent from across Asia.

Elderly woman registers to compete at Miss Vietnam 2020
Elderly woman registers to compete at Miss Vietnam 2020
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  25/07/2020 

A 59-year-old woman in Hanoi has registered to compete at Miss Vietnam 2020.

Photo exhibition opens door to Colombia
Photo exhibition opens door to Colombia
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  25/07/2020 

A photo exhibition themed ‘A window to Colombia: The Black Line’ was held by the Colombian Embassy in Vietnam on July 23 in Hanoi.

Singer releases album to pay tribute to fallen soldiers
Singer releases album to pay tribute to fallen soldiers
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  25/07/2020 

Apart from the sweet and touching voice, singer Huyen Trang has made an impression for her acting in the latest music video dedicated to fallen soldiers ahead the War Invalids’ and Martyrs’ Day (July 27).

War items on display at Nghe An Museum
War items on display at Nghe An Museum
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  24/07/2020 

Nghe An Museum has opened an exhibition displaying items related to Vietnam’s revolutionary wars from July 21 to December on the occasion of the 73rd anniversary of Vietnam's War Invalids and Martyrs Day.

ASEAN football stars encourage healthy lifestyle amidst COVID-19
ASEAN football stars encourage healthy lifestyle amidst COVID-19
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  24/07/2020 

Football stars across the 10 ASEAN member states have taken part in #BeActive videos to encourage people in the region to stay healthy and active amidst the COVID-19 outbreak.

Thanh Hoa draw with HAGL
Thanh Hoa draw with HAGL
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  24/07/2020 

Thanh Hoa played out a goalless draw with Hoang Anh Gia Lai (HAGL) in the V.League 1 on Thursday.

