New theatre enthrals kids in Da Nang

A lack of playgrounds for kids is an issue for many localities around Vietnam, especially urban areas.

A recently-opened theatre integrating fun indoor games for kids in Da Nang has given authorities some ideas about building entertainment venues for our smaller fellows.

Over the last two months, kids in Da Nang have had a new entertainment venue on the weekends - the Cau Vong (Rainbow) Theatre - where they can become familiar with theatrical performances and have fun with indoor games.

Cau Vong Theatre is totally funded by private investors, who have a vision of turning the venue into not only a performance space but also an academy teaching kids different artistic genres.

There are expected to be more projects for children funded by private investors in the time to come, through which kids can enjoy different forms of entertainment./.VNA