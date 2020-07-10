New Vietnamese web dramas come to YouTube

New web series produced by Vietnamese on YouTube are introducing international and domestic audiences to locally produced comedies and dramas.

Singer and actress Minh Hang’s first film production, the six-episode web drama Kẻ Săn Tin (News Hunter) about a reporter's career, has attracted millions of views on YouTube. — Photo courtesy of the producer

Singer and actress Minh Hang has had great success with her first production, the recent web drama Kẻ Săn Tin (News Hunter).

The six-episode series portrays the life of a female reporter who faces danger during her career and daily life. It is broadcast every Friday at 8pm on the YouTube channel Minh Hang Official.

The first two episodes have earned more than five million views.

“I spent half a year writing the script and casting. My film reflects hot topics of today's society with thrilling action scenes in hopes of bringing audiences a unique production,” said the 34-year-old actress, who invested nearly VND6 billion (US$89,500) in the series.

Hang was also in charge of directing and the leading role. “I wanted to control my work to ensure that it was perfect.”

She invited new face Lam Ba Chau and young actress Kha Ngan to play the main roles in her film.

Pop star Dong Nhi and famous comic actors Tran Thanh and Minh Du have helped to attract young audiences.

Kẻ Đưa Tin has been praised by the media and the public, receiving thousands of positive comments on its YouTube channel.

YouTube viewer Hieu Tran commented: “It’s the best web drama I’ve ever seen. Actors, acting, and sound and light effects are good.”

Born in 1987 in HCM City, Hang began her professional career in both music and film when she was at school.

She performed as the lead singer in girl bands Pha Le, Tiamo and J8687.

In 2007, her role in the 60-part TV series Gọi Giấc Mơ Về (Dream Comes Back), a production by veteran director Xuan Cuong, became a hit.

She won the HTV Awards for Favourite TV Actress presented by HCM City Television in 2008. More than 10,000 people chose her for the prize.

“I love singing. But I wanted to challenge myself in acting,” said Hang.

She became a bright movie star after acting in director Nguyen Quang Dung’s musical comedies Giải Cứu Thần Chết (Rescuing the Death) in 2009 and Những Nụ Hôn Rực Rờ (Vivid Kisses) in 2010.

She was invited to play leading roles in the 2009 TV series Ngôi Nhà Hạnh Phúc, a remake of hit South Korean series Full House featuring Song Hye-kyo and pop star Rain, and the 2014 TV series Vừa Đi Vừa Khóc (Walking, Crying).

Hang played a leading role in movies like Sắc Đẹp Ngàn Cân, a Vietnamese version of the Korean movie 200 Pound Beauty, and won a Mai Vàng Awards for favourite actress in 2017.

She is appearing in Dinh Ha Uyen Thu’s romantic comedy Thoát Ế (How Not To Be Single), which is expected to be released in cinemas later this year.

In another YouTube offering, People’s Artist and theatre director Hong Van will release the second part of her favourite web drama Đại Kê Chạy Đi (Run Run, Đại Kê) about family and love.

Directed by Hoang Tuan Cuong, the six-episode show had more than 200,000 views for its two first trailers.

“The second part of Đại Kê Chạy Đi continues to revolve around the daily life of the sick mother, a chicken seller, and her adopted son named Đại Kê,” said Van, 54, owner of Phu Nhuan drama theatre.

Van said she planned to make the film next year, but with huge support from audiences, she was determined to finish the sequel in two months after the first part ended.

The second part continues the appearance of comic actor Tuan Dung as the son and veteran actor Hoang Son.

The film will see two new faces, comic actor Huynh Lap and actress Thanh Thuy, who will play Dung and Van’s rivals.

“I believe the film will continue to bring joy and fun and send meaningful messages to audiences,” she said.

The first part of Đại Kê Chạy Đi that was released on YouTube on April 2 earned more than 25 million views for six episodes.

The film helped increase the number of subscribers to Van’s YouTube channel, Hong Van Entertainment, to 593,000 from 300,000.

The second part of Đại Kê Chạy Đi is planned to be broadcast every Friday at 8pm on YouTube, beginning today. VNS

New web drama focuses on urban youth Idol Tỷ Phú (Millionaires), a new web drama featuring urban youth, has been released on the POPS Drama channel and POPs entertainment platform.