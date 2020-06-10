Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
12/06/2020
Next Media wins exclusive rights to broadcast Bundesliga in Vietnam

 
 
12/06/2020

Vietnamese company Next Media announced on June 10 that it has officially secured the exclusive rights to broadcast the German Bundesliga nationwide for the next five years until 2025.

next media wins exclusive rights to broadcast bundesliga in vietnam hinh 0

In line with the terms of the deal, Next Media will have the ability to broadcast or sub-license the rights to the German league for free or through paid services across all platforms, including terrestrial, IPTV, internet, mobile, and public screenings, along with cable and satellite distribution.

In addition to the live broadcasting of all matches from the league, special programmes such as match summaries, analysis, features, and exclusive interviews will also be released.

Nguyen Trung Kien, general director of Next Media Solutions JSC, said that after enjoying great success through the broadcasting rights of both domestic tournaments and international tournaments involving the participation of the Vietnamese national team, the company has now set its sights on accessing global tournaments on a broader scale.

 

Most recently, Next Media announced that it has acquired the exclusive broadcasting rights to the AFF Suzuki Cup 2020 in four countries, namely Vietnam, Laos, Cambodia, and Myanmar.

By becoming the first Vietnamese firm to own the exclusive media rights of the AFF Suzuki Cup and now the German Bundesliga across all broadcasting platforms, Next Media hopes to bring leading regional and global competitions to Vietnamese football fans.

A total of 12 clubs have been crowned as champions of Germany since the Bundesliga first began as their national championship back in 1963. Bayern Munich are the European country’s most successful team with a record 28 title wins, while Borussia Dortmund, Werder Bremen, Hamburg, VfB Stuttgart, Cologne, and Kaiserslautern have all lifted the Meisterschale multiple times.

 
 

Latest news

