Nine young artists take part in 'Sunshine' exhibition

 
 
22/05/2020    14:28 GMT+7

A new exhibition of 110 paintings by nine young artists from southern provinces has opened at the HCM City Fine Arts Association.

Nine young artists take part in 'Sunshine' exhibition
Paintings featuring flowers, fruit and fish by young artists from southern provinces can be seen at the exhibition Nắng (Sunshine) at the HCM City Fine Arts Association. — Photos courtesy of the organiser

All works at the Nắng (Sunshine) exhibition are from the artists' latest collections in different media. Themes about summer, urban life and women are highlighted.

Paintings in oil, watercolour, acrylic and silk by female artists Nguyen Thi Dung, Trang Nguyen and Duong Thi Bon send messages about people and the natural world.

“Elements of nature, particularly flowers and fruits, are prolific painting motifs for Vietnamese artists. In this showcase, flower paintings carry spiritual meaning. The artists capture the quality, feeling, and the spirit of flowers. Their works help you discover your love for the colours and shapes of nature,” said museum visitor Nguyen Thien from District 3. 

Nine young artists take part in 'Sunshine' exhibition
 Nine young artists are displaying 110 paintings at the HCM City Fine Arts Association. 

Thien’s favourite still life works feature lotuses, oranges and fish by artists Tam Nguyen and Ha Hung Dung.

“These works in vivid colours encourage people to live slowly in modern life today,” he said.

 

The HCM Fine Arts Association has organised numerous programmes and exhibitions aimed at young artists from the city and southern provinces to introduce their art to the public.

One of their highlighted annual events is the Biennale Art Exhibition for Young Artists which was first held in 2009. The event aimed to discover new faces in Vietnam’s fine arts and encourage them to develop their career.

Last year, the event attracted 145 artworks in different materials by 107 artists from 15 cities and provinces, such as HCM City, Binh Duong and Can Tho.   

The exhibition is at 218A Pasteur St in District 3 until May 24. It is open from 9am to 6pm from Tuesday to Sunday.  VNS

