Oldest bookstore on Hanoi’s Dinh Le street

Nestled quietly in a small attic of an old apartment on Dinh Le street, Hanoi, Mão Bookstore has become a familiar destination for generations of book lovers.

Mao Bookstore is a bookstore of Mr. Le Luy and Mrs. Pham Thi Mao, located on the second floor an old apartment, No.5 Dinh Le street, Hoan Kiem, Hanoi.

It has five bookshelves of about 200m2 wide.

Visitors can visit the bookstore all days of the week from 9am - 5pm. However, on Friday and at weekends, the shop opens from 9:00 to 21:00 for book lovers./.VNA