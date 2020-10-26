Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
28/10/2020 07:53:48 (GMT +7)
Go
 
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Oldest bookstore on Hanoi’s Dinh Le street

28/10/2020    06:46 GMT+7

Nestled quietly in a small attic of an old apartment on Dinh Le street, Hanoi, Mão Bookstore has become a familiar destination for generations of book lovers.

Mao Bookstore is a bookstore of Mr. Le Luy and Mrs. Pham Thi Mao, located on the second floor an old apartment, No.5 Dinh Le street, Hoan Kiem, Hanoi. 

 

It has five bookshelves of about 200m2 wide.

Visitors can visit the bookstore all days of the week from 9am - 5pm. However, on Friday and at weekends, the shop opens from 9:00 to 21:00 for book lovers./.VNA

 
 

Other News

.
Author of The Song of Hope passes away at 92
Author of The Song of Hope passes away at 92
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  16 giờ trước 

Vu Van Ky, the author of the famous song Bài Ca Hy Vọng (the Song of Hope), passed away in Hanoi today, aged 92.

V.League 1-2020 Phase 2: Five talking points from Matchday 4
V.League 1-2020 Phase 2: Five talking points from Matchday 4
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  14 giờ trước 

The fourth matchday of V.League 1’s phase 2 saw Viettel FC reclaim their top spot from Hanoi FC while bottom-placed Quang Nam FC earned a significant win in their bid to avoid relegation this season.

Records smashed at Vietnam Jungle Marathon
Records smashed at Vietnam Jungle Marathon
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  26/10/2020 

Records tumbled at the Vietnam Jungle Marathon (VJM) over the weekend as all distances from 10km to 70km saw new course records broken by Vietnam-based runners thanks to the event being held during cooler weather in October.

Chopard luxury watch features images of Hanoi’s Old Quarter
Chopard luxury watch features images of Hanoi’s Old Quarter
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  18 giờ trước 

Chopard, a luxury watch brand from Switzerland, has chosen Vietnamese haute-lacquer house Hanoia to design three unique models based on Hanoi.

Vietnam to start countdown to 31st SEA Games in November
Vietnam to start countdown to 31st SEA Games in November
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  23 giờ trước 

A countdown ceremony will be held on November 15 in Hanoi in order to mark the country hosting the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games) and the 11th ASEAN Para Games in 2021.

Halloween atmosphere floods Hanoi street
Halloween atmosphere floods Hanoi street
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  26/10/2020 

A variety of spooky toys are being sold on Hang Ma Street in Hanoi as Halloween draws close.

Entertainment News on October 26 -November 1
Entertainment News on October 26 -November 1
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  26/10/2020 

MUSIC & PERFORMANCES

Ethnic people preserve indigenous culture in northern Vietnam
Ethnic people preserve indigenous culture in northern Vietnam
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  26/10/2020 

Schools throughout Muong Lo district in the northern mountainous province of Yen Bai have recently implemented a number of measures in an effort to maintain the area’s traditional culture for younger generations.

Craftsmen preserve traditional embroidery village
Craftsmen preserve traditional embroidery village
FEATUREicon  26/10/2020 

In the feudal time, Dong Cuu village in Hanoi’s suburban Thuong Tin district was famous for its embroidery profession. 

Vietnam not to join French football tournament
Vietnam not to join French football tournament
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  26/10/2020 

The Vietnam Football Federation (VFF) has refused to allow the U22 team to take part in the Toulon Tournament in France.

Ninety-year-old painter's first exhibition opens in capital
Ninety-year-old painter's first exhibition opens in capital
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  26/10/2020 

An exhibition featuring more than 30 artworks by 90-year-old painter Nguyen Thi Mong Bich is being held at the French Cultural Centre, L’Espace, in Hanoi.

Vietnam Institute for Arts Education launched
Vietnam Institute for Arts Education launched
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  26/10/2020 

Vietnam Institute for Arts Education (VIA Education) has made its debut in HCM City with a target to build a sustainable, vibrant, active and inspiring arts community that seeks to develop optimal standards in arts  and creative education in Vietnam.

Portraits of Vietnam's well-known artists on display
Portraits of Vietnam's well-known artists on display
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  26/10/2020 

A collection of portraits of 51 well-known 20th century Vietnamese artists and intellectuals will be on display at Mai House Saigon on October 28.

Epizode festival postponed
Epizode festival postponed
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  26/10/2020 

The organisers of Epizode have announced the fifth edition of the underground dance music festival has been postponed until late 2021, with the same lineup of acts set to perform next year.

Vietnamese heritage recognised by UNESCO
Vietnamese heritage recognised by UNESCO
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  26/10/2020 

Preserving heritage is now the top priority of UNESCO and countries having globally-recognised heritage, including Vietnam.

Aerial Photography Awards 2020 honours local photographers
Aerial Photography Awards 2020 honours local photographers
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  26/10/2020 

The organisers of the Aerial Photography Awards 2020 have unveiled a number of stunning winning images, including several artworks submitted by Vietnamese photographers.

Com - the flavour of autumn
Com - the flavour of autumn
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  25/10/2020 

Autumn has arrived in Hanoi with gentle breezes tenderly penetrating street corners, replacing the summer heat and scattering bunches of yellow leaves on the pavements.

Delicious fish noodle soup in Kien Giang
Delicious fish noodle soup in Kien Giang
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  25/10/2020 

A fish noodle soup from the Mekong Delta province of Kien Giang offers diners an interesting culinary delight as it has a taste different from counterparts in Khanh Hoa, An Giang and Soc Trang provinces.

Visitors flock to Sa Pa to join Korean Culture Day
Visitors flock to Sa Pa to join Korean Culture Day
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  25/10/2020 

Thousands of tourists were present in Sa Pa town, the northwestern mountainous province of Lao Cai on October 24 to attend Korean Culture Day.

Veteran theatre artists nominated for 2020 Mai Vang Awards
Veteran theatre artists nominated for 2020 Mai Vang Awards
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  25/10/2020 

For the first time, veteran theatre artists are on a par with young actors at the 2020 Mai Vang (Golden Apricot) Awards, one of the country’s most prestigious art awards presented by Nguoi Lao Dong (The Labourer) newspaper in HCM City.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 