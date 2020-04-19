Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
20/04/2020    03:11 GMT+7

An online book fair kicked off on April 19 in celebration of the seventh Vietnam Book Day that falls on April 21 each year.

Online feast for book lovers begins hinh anh 1

An online book fair kicked off on April 19 in celebration of the seventh Vietnam Book Day that falls on April 21 each year. 

This is the first time the book fair has been held online in response to the Prime Minister’s Directive No. 16/TTg on urgent measures against the COVID-19 pandemic.

The two-day fair, at book365.vn, is expected to attract at least 10 million views and thousands of participants.

Twenty-four publishing houses and 25 book distributors have joined the fair, introducing up to 10,000 book titles and offering a 25-percent discount for each book.

 

Within the framework of the fair, there are online exchange programmes between readers and translators, researchers, entrepreneurs, artists and individuals working in the publishing sector.

Organisers will contribute three percent of sales revenues to a fund for COVID-19 fight.

Deputy Minister of Information and Communications Hoang Vinh Bao, who is also President of the Vietnam Publishers Association, said the online book fair will make it easier for readers to access books and promote book reading habit amidst the COVID-19 outbreak.

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc issued Decision No.284/QD-TTg on February 24, 2014, designating April 21 as Vietnam Book Day in order to encourage reading culture among the public. VNA

 
 

Together At Home concert: 9 things we spotted
Together At Home concert: 9 things we spotted
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  20/04/2020 

From the most heartfelt performances to the messiest bedrooms, these are the moments that stood out.

Vietnamese embrace indoor exercises amid COVID-19 outbreak
Vietnamese embrace indoor exercises amid COVID-19 outbreak
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  20/04/2020 

As all gyms are closed in an effort to curb the spread of COVID-19, locals in HCM City have started working out indoors. 

'Then' singing signals arrival of Spring for ethnic groups in Bac Giang
'Then' singing signals arrival of Spring for ethnic groups in Bac Giang
VIDEOicon  19/04/2020 

“Then” singing is a cultural activity imbued with the belief and art of the Tay and Nung ethnic minority people in Bac Giang province. 

Coronavirus: Chinese Super League team return home to Wuhan after 104 days abroad
Coronavirus: Chinese Super League team return home to Wuhan after 104 days abroad
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  20/04/2020 

Chinese Super League team Wuhan Zall make an emotional homecoming after being unable to return for three months because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Vietnamese football bosses eye May 15 kickoff
Vietnamese football bosses eye May 15 kickoff
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  19/04/2020 

Vietnamese football bosses have set a tentative date for resuming play on May 15.

Filip Nguyen still dreaming of playing for Vietnam
Filip Nguyen still dreaming of playing for Vietnam
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  19/04/2020 

Czech-Vietnamese goalkeeper Filip Nguyen hopes to return home and play for the national team in the 2022 World Cup qualifiers later this year.

Coronavirus: Stars take part in One World: Together At Home concert
Coronavirus: Stars take part in One World: Together At Home concert
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  19/04/2020 

Lady Gaga, Billie Eilish, Taylor Swift, Paul McCartney and the Rolling Stones all play live at home.

Photo of Vietnamese children wins Agora app contest
Photo of Vietnamese children wins Agora app contest
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  19/04/2020 

A photo featuring Vietnamese children has been crowned the overall winner of the World’s Best Photo of Fun contest, #Fun2020, launched by the photo app Agora.

Take a trip down memory lane with these must-watch TV classics
Take a trip down memory lane with these must-watch TV classics
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  19/04/2020 

When it comes to TV boxsets, there really have been some absolute crackers. In fact, when you think about it, probably far too many to mention each and every single one. So we’ve broke it down to a small section of some of the best.

Ao Dai design contest honours national costume
Ao Dai design contest honours national costume
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  18/04/2020 

The Vietnam Women’s Union and the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism have launched an Ao Dai design contest across the country with aim of promoting both the image and the cultural value that the traditional long dress has in Vietnamese society.

Vietnamese music video on COVID-19 makes foreign headlines
Vietnamese music video on COVID-19 makes foreign headlines
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  18/04/2020 

The music video “Vietnam oi! Danh Bay COVID” (Let’s Fight COVID!) from artist and entrepreneur Minh Beta has made headlines in foreign newspapers.

Vietnamese painter releases 'Please Stay Home' series of paintings
Vietnamese painter releases 'Please Stay Home' series of paintings
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  18/04/2020 

It took painter Phan Tuan Ngoc from Ninh Binh City in the northern province of Ninh Binh barely a week to finish a series of paintings about the novel coronavirus outbreak and social distancing to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

US symphony orchestra cancels tour in Vietnam
US symphony orchestra cancels tour in Vietnam
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  18/04/2020 

The Grammy Award-winning Minnesota Orchestra will not perform in Vietnam as scheduled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, said Vietnam Musicians Association.

V.League 1 teams divided over salary cuts
V.League 1 teams divided over salary cuts
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  18/04/2020 

The V.League 1 is divided over cutting salaries due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with at least five clubs slashing their coach and player wage bill so far.

Thailand's plan to send U23 team to AFF Cup offers opportunity to Vietnam
Thailand's plan to send U23 team to AFF Cup offers opportunity to Vietnam
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  18/04/2020 

Thailand’s plan to send their U23 side to compete in the competition provide Vietnam a greater chance of winning the tournament due to one of their main rivals sending a weakened side, according to Sports442.

COVID-19: Art of the matter
COVID-19: Art of the matter
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  18/04/2020 

Artwork created to highlight the amazing work carried out by frontline workers fighting COVID-19 in Vietnam has received international acclaim. 

Cong Phuong named as most valuable Vietnamese footballer
Cong Phuong named as most valuable Vietnamese footballer
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  18/04/2020 

Ho Chi Minh City FC’s Vietnamese international forward Nguyen Cong Phuong has been named as the local footballer with the highest estimated transfer value, as calculated by the website Transfermarkt.

HCM City extends closure of entertainment places, tourist sites
HCM City extends closure of entertainment places, tourist sites
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  17/04/2020 

All places of entertainment and tourist sites in HCM City will continue to be closed until April 22 to avoid the spread of COVID-19.

VN's book on diplomatic wins in the 1975 Spring Offensive released in French
VN's book on diplomatic wins in the 1975 Spring Offensive released in French
VIETNAM & WORLDicon  17/04/2020 

The Gioi Publishing House has recently released a book in French, featuring memoirs of Vo Van Sung, a former Vietnamese ambassador in France, and images of Paris during Vietnam’s struggle for the reunification of the country in 1975.

Sai Gon team reduce wages in V.League 1
Sai Gon team reduce wages in V.League 1
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  17/04/2020 

Sai Gon are the latest club in the V.League 1 2020 to reduce their salaries by 20 per cent in April during the non-competitive period because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

