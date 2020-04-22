Online show to raise funds to fight COVID-19 pandemic

An online show titled Stay Strong Vietnam with the participation of famous Vietnamese singers and artists will be aired at 8pm on Saturday (April 25) on Youtube channel RSVP Vietnam.

Poster of the event..— Photo courtesy of the organisers

The event, jointly held by the Việt Nam Women’s Union and the RSVP joint stock company, aims to raise funds for the Việt Nam Fatherland Front to prevent and control the COVID-19 pandemic. All donations will be used to support those on the frontlines of the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, women affected by the disease, and those in difficult situations.

The show will be broadcast live on Youtube channel RSVP Vietnam and other RSVP partners’ channels.

Diva Thanh Lam will be the special invited guest at the online show Stay Strong Việt Nam. — Photo vietnamplus.vn

Famous singers and artists, including diva Thanh Lam, singers Đông Nhi, Thảo Trang, Hồ Trung Dũng, Phương Vy, Trọng Hiếu, ISAAC, Sĩ Thanh, Bảo Trâm Idol, Thịnh Suy, Min, Eric, composer Phan Mạnh Quỳnh, Miss Việt Nam 2010 Ngọc Hân, Miss Universe Việt Nam 2019 Khánh Vân, first runner-up at Miss Universe Việt Nam 2017 Hoàng Thùy and other invited guests will perform during the livestream.

Viewers can donate money via ZaloPay by opening Zalo, then scanning the QR code or visiting the link bit.ly/quyen-gop-zalopay-2. Money can also be directly transferred to the Việt Nam Fatherland Front Central Committee’s account 1483201009159 at Việt Nam Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (Agribank)’s branch in Hà Nội with the text: “Kiên cường Việt Nam”. The donation will be collected before, during, and after the online livestream. — VNS

