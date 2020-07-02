Organising board for SEA Games 31, Para Games 11 established

The national steering committee for the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31) and the 11th Southeast Asian Para Games (Para Games 11) has decided to establish an organising board for the two tournaments.

The Vietnamese delegation at SEA Games 30 (Photo: qdnd.vn)

Accordingly, the organising board includes 35 members in charge of SEA Games 31, and 25 members for Para Games 11. It is headed by Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Nguyen Ngoc Thien.

The board will devise and implement plans for the tournaments, coordinate activities of relevant ministries, agencies and localities, and assist the steering committee in identifying categories, venues and dates for the events.

SEA Games 31 is slated for late November or early December 2021, followed by Para Games 11 in late December. The events are expected to attract 11 countries in Southeast Asia.

SEA Games 31 will feature 36 sports, two-thirds of which will be those on the official sports lists of the Olympic Games and the Asian Games (ASIAD). Countries in the region can also propose some other sports for competition.

Hanoi and some neighbouring localities will provide the venues for competitions.

Meanwhile, Para Games 11 is set to have 14 sports, and the capital city will also be the host of this event./.