Outfits by local designer Cong Tri appear in French Vogue magazine

The French edition of the prestigious fashion magazine Vogue has showcased the latest collection by Vietnamese designer Cong Tri through snaps of two famous Vietnamese models Ho Ngoc Ha and Thanh Hang.

Local designer Cong Tri has created a new photo collection in order to celebrate 20 years of the friendship that exists between him and the models Ho Ngoc Ha and Thanh Hang.

The photo collection opens by displaying images of the two models emerging from an elevator with the doors opening like the beginning of a new story. Black and white are used as the main colours in the shots.

Each of the photos was taken in Ho Chi Minh City during mid-May.

Thanh Hang, who has been the host of the reality show Vietnam's Next Top Model for many years, displays her powerful charm whilst wearing a black outfit.

She also shows her charming style while dressing in a pink pastel outfit.

Here are some photos found in Cong Tri’s fashion collection which debuted in the French edition of Vogue magazine:

