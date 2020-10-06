Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
07/10/2020
Over 1,000 young filmmakers enter 48 Hour Film Project

07/10/2020    12:48 GMT+7

More than 1,000 young filmmakers representing 126 teams are taking part in the “48 Hour Film Project” contest that has begun in HCM City.

Team representatives select genre to make a short film within 48 hours. — Photo courtesy of the organisers

At the opening ceremony, each team had to randomly select genre from among horror, comedy, romance, musical and many more to make a film that runs from four to seven minutes.

The teams will each be given three elements – a character, a prop and a line of dialogue – and then 48 hours to make a film incorporating them.

The message of this year’s competition is 'Inside a filmmaker's head’, the organisers said.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Irene Trịnh, ambassador of the 48HFP Vietnam 2020, said: “We are in the middle of a global pandemic, the world around us is crumbling, the environment is suffocating by our own doing, the economy is a giant mess, there is civil unrest all over the world. It is in these moments that we need movie magic, we need the magic of the big and small screens. 

“We need the stories and the images that take us to another world, to a happy place, to a sad place, to a memorable place – no other medium is more powerful in its ability to transport us out of our world and into the characters’ world of hopes and dreams, and no other medium can move us, make us feel like film can. So I ask, ‘When, if not now? Just Go For It. What do you have to lose?’”

 

An awards ceremony will be held on December 5 with prizes worth VND170 million (US$7,730) given away and training opportunities offered.

The winners of the contest will represent Vietnam at the international final round Filmapalooza. Over 150 cities will participate in that with the winners having their films screened at the Cannes Film Festival.

The jury this year comprises director, screenwriter and producer Phan Gia Nhat Linh; director, actor, producer, and screenwriter Kathy Uyen; director and screenwriter Ham Tran; producer, deputy director and actress Jenni Trang Le; and producer Irene Trinh.

The 11th edition of 48HFP is organised by Capital Studio, Co-Lab Vietnam and HKFilm in collaboration with Box Collective.  VNS

The Vietnam premiere of the film Ròm on July 31 was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Previously, the production company behind the film was fined VND40 million (US$1,700) for participating in

Surpassing other nine finalists, Bi, Không Sợ Nữa (Bi, No More Fear), a film by HCM City-based video production FGS, won the highest prize in 48 Hour Film Project Vietnam.

 
 

.
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  3 giờ trước 

French photographer Réhahn Croquevielle has impressed the world after capturing a range of stunning photos that depict the daily lives of Vietnamese people.

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  5 giờ trước 

Truong Van Thai Quy may have only come on for the final minutes of normal time in the National Cup Final, but the midfielder made a huge impact.

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  18 giờ trước 

Theatre director Tran Luc with his work Bạch Đàn Liễu (Eucalyptus) has won the best director of the 4th Hanoi Theatre Festival.

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  22 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism has decided to add 23 cultural icons to the list of national intangible cultural heritages.

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  23 giờ trước 

The 4th Hanoi Golf Clubs Tournament - Fastee Cup will take place on October 9-10 at the Sky Lake Resort & Golf Club, in Chuong My, in the western outskirts of the capital.

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  06/10/2020 

The organisers of the Drone Photo Awards 2020 recently announced a range of impressive photos for this year’s competition, including those of Vietnam from above, receiving plenty of attention from art lovers.

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  06/10/2020 

Movie star, director and producer Ngo Thanh Van of HCM City has launched her latest project on a Vietnamese superhero.

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  05/10/2020 

The famed French historical novel ‘Les Misérables’ by Victor Hugo will hit Vietnamese stages for the first time on November 21-22, with the Hanoi Opera House hosting the show’s national debut.

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  06/10/2020 

The Hoa Lu District Women’s Union introduced a mural painting project last year in a bid to promote the traditions and beauty of Ninh Binh province in Vietnam’s north.

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  05/10/2020 

A photo exhibition featuring images of Hanoi from 1967 to 1975 taken by world-renowned German photographer Thomas Billhardt is being held at the Manzi Exhibition Space at No. 2 Hang Bun lane and at Manzi Art Space on 14 Phan Huy Ich.

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  05/10/2020 

Korean Coach Park Hang Seo will take U22 Vietnam football squad to attend the Toulon Cup 2020 in France, to prepare for the campaign to defend the team’s gold medal at the upcoming Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games).

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  05/10/2020 

The tính (also called tính tẩu) is a typical instrument of the Tay, Nung and Thai ethnic minority groups and is used in spiritual ceremonies, festivals and dating events.

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  05/10/2020 

A photo contest that has kicked off in Hanoi, is seeking beautiful and artistic angles of Buddhism through the lens of domestic and foreign photographers.

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  05/10/2020 

The tourism promotion centre in Da Nang has piloted a 3D experience for tourists visiting the Chàm Sculpture Museum – one of the most popular destinations in the city – to boost tourism after the turn of the COVID-19 pandemic.

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  05/10/2020 

Artist Nguyen Duy Hoa’s first solo exhibition has opened at Vietnam Museum Fine Arts.

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  05/10/2020 

To he is a popular, traditional toy for Vietnamese children and a symbol of Mid-Autumn Festival. These toy figurines are small but colourful and nice. 

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  04/10/2020 

As an outstanding graduate at the University of Industrial Arts, Ngo Duy Cuong stayed on at the university and become a lecturer of not only young students but also of craftsmen in the traditional ceramic village of Bat Trang.

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  04/10/2020 

It’s customary for Vietnamese people to commemorate the ancestors, related or not, on the anniversary of their death. Not to mourn their passing, but to celebrate their life.

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  04/10/2020 

The debut of a photobook “Hanoi, Wednesday, 10:43 pm” of Belgian photographer Vouter Vanhees has taken readers on a journey through the capital city with different angles.

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  03/10/2020 

A calligraphy exhibition and festival is underway at the Van Mieu-Quoc Tu Giam (Temple of Literature) in Hanoi on October 2 to celebrate the 1,010th anniversary of Thang Long-Hanoi.

