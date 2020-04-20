Painter Chuong, former president of VN Fine Arts Association, dies

After a long time battling cancer, painter Tran Khanh Chuong, former president of the Vietnam Fine Arts Association, died yesterday, aged 77.

Painter Tran Khanh Chuong, former president of Vietnam Fine Arts Association, died yesterday. Photo tienphong.vn

Painter Luong Xuan Doan, chairman of the Vietnam Fine Arts Association, made the announcement.

Chuong was born in 1943 in Thien Loc Commune, Can Loc District, Ha Tinh Province. He graduated from Hanoi University of Industrial Fine Arts - Ceramic Department in 1963.

He was an intern in ceramics in China in 1968-1970 and then he graduated from Vietnam University of Fine Arts (faculty of painting) in 1975.

He had extensive knowledge of visual arts, creating work in various disciplines such as painting, graphic arts and pottery. He was also an author of many articles, fine arts research and books about Vietnamese ceramics.

The painter had many outstanding works of art, winning domestic and international awards for works such as Màu xanh trên vùng đất đỏ (The green on red land) in 1980 – oil painting; Đường lên Điện Biên (Road to Điện Biên) in 2005 – lacquer; Ngày vui giải phóng (Happy day of liberation) in 1986 – plaster carving; and Những cánh diều (The kites) in 1983 – plaster carving.

In his career, Chuong held many important positions, including deputy director of Research Centre of Hanoi University of Industrial Fine Arts, president of the Hanoi Fine Arts Association, member of the Central Council for the Theory and Criticism of Literature and Arts and member of the 11th National Assembly (2002-2007). From 1999 to 2019, the painter held the position of president of the Vietnam Fine Arts Association.

For his contributions, Chuong was given many awards such as the State Prize for Literature and Arts in 2007, the third-class resistance medal, the first-class labour medal, and medal for the Fine Arts of Vietnam as well as medal for the career of Vietnamese Literature and Arts. VNS