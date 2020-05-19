Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
21/05/2020 02:32:12 (GMT +7)
Go
 
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Painting exhibition shows respect to Uncle Ho

 
 
19/05/2020    16:51 GMT+7

A solo exhibition of painter Thai Hoa showing his respect for President Ho Chi Minh kicked off on Saturday in Hanoi.

Painting exhibition shows respect to Uncle Ho
A painting of President Ho Chi Minh by painter Thai Hoa.

To commemorate President Ho’s birthday on May 19, 1890, the exhibition Remembering Uncle Hồ in May includes nearly 20 oil paintings featuring the leader while he was working, meeting people, telling children stories and visiting soldiers.

The artworks were selected from a collection of 100 paintings by Hoa.

Hoa was born in 1955 in Hanoi and graduated from the Surikov Art Institute in the Soviet Union (now the Moscow State Academic Art Institute). He focused on painting President Ho five years ago, when he retired.  

“With the respect and love for Uncle Ho, I have created many sketches and paintings of the leader,” said Hoa.

Hoa said that he had a chance to meet President Ho many times and those memories are imprinted deeply on Hoa’s mind.

“It’s a pride of my family when Uncle Ho named my father as Thai Thanh which means big success,” Hoa said.

“Uncle Ho often visited my father’s office at the Department of Arts (now known as the Department of Performing Arts) and the artists at Mai Dich residential area where my house is located, each time he came, I always tried to elbow others out of the way to see Uncle Ho clearly.”

“As I was a boy, people always let me stand at the front. He always had many sweets to give children he met, it’s magic for kids like us, as sweets were very rare and precious at that time.”

 
Painting exhibition shows respect to Uncle Ho
Painter Thai Hoa (right) talks about his works at the opening ceremony. VNS Photo Minh Thu

Then his family moved to the campus of artists at the Vietnam University of Fine Arts where Hoa learned from painter/sculptor Diẹp Minh Chau (1919-2002) who created many artworks of President Ho. Hoa admitted that he has many paintings inspired by Chau’s works.

“Apart from memories and truthful emotions when I was a child, I consulted many books, newspapers, photos and paintings of Uncle Ho to develop my own paintings,” he said.

Painter Nguyen Khuong said the artworks reflect the great personality and soul of the leader in daily moments.

“Many painters find inspiration from Uncle Ho and through Hoa’s paintings, we can feel the love and respect to the President.”

The exhibition will run for five days at La Casa Hotel, 17 Pham Dinh Ho Street, Hanoi.  VNS

Hanoi farmer with a deep love for Uncle Ho

Hanoi farmer with a deep love for Uncle Ho

The small house in the small village looks like any other on the outskirts of Hanoi, but what's inside is astounding.

An untold story behind the bust of Uncle Ho

An untold story behind the bust of Uncle Ho

A bust of President Ho Chi Minh that was preserved by Vietnamese prisoners on Con Dao Island during the resistance war against the French is on public display for that first time at an exhibition being held at Ho Chi Minh Museum.

 
 

Other News

.
Choosing the perfect place for Uncle Ho’s statue
Choosing the perfect place for Uncle Ho’s statue
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  19/05/2020 

A statue of President Ho Chi Minh waving his hand with a warm smile on his face on the Ninh Kieu wharf in Can Tho, has for a long time been a symbol of the city, which is dubbed the capital of the western region by the Hau River.

Exhibition on President Ho Chi Minh opens online
Exhibition on President Ho Chi Minh opens online
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  19/05/2020 

An exhibition on books and documents featuring an overview of President Ho Chi Minh’s life and career opened today (May 19) at the website trienlamsachhcm.book365.vn.

Vietnam Football Federation to have new technical director
Vietnam Football Federation to have new technical director
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  19/05/2020 

Japanese expert Yusuke Adachi will replace Jurgen Gede as the new technical director at the Vietnam Football Federation.

President Ho Chi Minh lives on through the lives he touched
President Ho Chi Minh lives on through the lives he touched
FEATUREicon  19/05/2020 

It's been more than 50 years since President Ho Chi Minh passed away and school children still learn his poems, his biography and about his minimalist lifestyle. 

Hanoi farmer with a deep love for Uncle Ho
Hanoi farmer with a deep love for Uncle Ho
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  19/05/2020 

The small house in the small village looks like any other on the outskirts of Hanoi, but what's inside is astounding.

An untold story behind the bust of Uncle Ho
An untold story behind the bust of Uncle Ho
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  19/05/2020 

A bust of President Ho Chi Minh that was preserved by Vietnamese prisoners on Con Dao Island during the resistance war against the French is on public display for that first time at an exhibition being held at Ho Chi Minh Museum.

Book on President Ho Chi Minh’s stay in Thailand to be released in English
Book on President Ho Chi Minh’s stay in Thailand to be released in English
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  19/05/2020 

The book “President Ho Chi Minh, the Founder of Modern Vietnam – Thailand Relations,” which tells stories about his stay in Thailand, is set to be published in English in celebration of his 130th birthday (May 19, 1890 – 2020).

Will online movie platforms overtake traditional theatres?
Will online movie platforms overtake traditional theatres?
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  18/05/2020 

A new cinematic experience has been occurring during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The most beautiful house in the world
The most beautiful house in the world
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  19/05/2020 

I visited President Ho Chi Minh's house on stilts for the first time in December 2006.

Hanoi walking street bustling again after weekend reopening
Hanoi walking street bustling again after weekend reopening
PHOTOSicon  18/05/2020 

Many Hanoians and their children enjoy flying kites after months of staying at home to avoid Covid-19 propagation.

Vietnam’s leading classical composer Maestro Nguyen Van Nam dies at 89
Vietnam’s leading classical composer Maestro Nguyen Van Nam dies at 89
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  19/05/2020 

It is said he was working on his 10th symphony, but it's now whether the work has been finished. Nguyen Van Nam, Vietnam’s top classical composer, who has left behind nine symphonic works, all dedicated to his country, died on May 17.

Special stamp released to commemorate President Ho
Special stamp released to commemorate President Ho
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  19/05/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has signed a decision to publish a special stamp collection to celebrate the 130th anniversary of President Ho Chi Minh's birthday and the 50th anniversary of Ho Chi Minh Museum.

VN gymnasts set sights on securing additional Olympic place
VN gymnasts set sights on securing additional Olympic place
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  17/05/2020 

A number of Vietnamese gymnasts have set goals of winning another place at the Tokyo Olympic Games following Le Thanh Tung’s achievement in securing a berth at the prestigious event.

FIFA President lavishes praise on Vietnamese football
FIFA President lavishes praise on Vietnamese football
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  17/05/2020 

President of the International Federation of Football Association (FIFA) Gianni Infantino has sent a letter thanking President of the Vietnam Football Federation Le Khanh Hai and Vietnamese football in general

Education and coaches key to cleaning up local football: pundits
Education and coaches key to cleaning up local football: pundits
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  17/05/2020 

Huynh Van Tien's football career could be over at the tender age of 21.

Three national treasures on display at Quang Ninh Museum
Three national treasures on display at Quang Ninh Museum
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  17/05/2020 

Three national treasures are being showcased at the Quang Ninh Museum in the northeastern province of the same name.

Footballer turns rice farmer to provide for family in the long-term
Footballer turns rice farmer to provide for family in the long-term
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  17/05/2020 

Although midfielder Nguyen Quy Suu is short in stature and isn't the most naturally talented player, the Dong Thap Province man has carved out a solid career thanks to his passion and perseverance.

Uncle Ho’s 130th birthday to be celebrated nationwide
Uncle Ho’s 130th birthday to be celebrated nationwide
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  16/05/2020 

Many arts and cultural activities like exhibitions, performances and a film week will be held nationwide to celebrate the 130th anniversary of President Ho Chi Minh’s birthday, which falls on May 19.

Historic book about Vietnam at the end of the 19th century released
Historic book about Vietnam at the end of the 19th century released
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  16/05/2020 

Readers who are curious about the people, landscape, lifestyle and customs of Vietnam at the end of the 19th century can find their answers in a book by French doctor, explorer and photographer Charles-Édouard Hocquard  

Netflix collaborates with Skyline Media to expand Vietnamese movies selection
Netflix collaborates with Skyline Media to expand Vietnamese movies selection
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  16/05/2020 

Netflix on May 14 announced it will continue the expansion of its Vietnamese content library with the acquisition of 13 films through its first collaboration with Skyline Media.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 