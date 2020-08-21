Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
02/09/2020 08:13:14 (GMT +7)
Photos of Vietnam in 19th century

02/09/2020    08:11 GMT+7

A recently published book featuring 261 monochrome photos taken by French photographer Pierre Dieulefils (1862-1937) sheds light on Vietnam in the late 19th century.

VietNamNet introduces some photos from the book:

Cuốn sách lưu giữ hình ảnh Đông Dương xinh đẹp và kỳ vĩ
Photos of Vietnam in 19th century

French photographer Pierre Dieulefils

Photos of Vietnam in 19th century

Mandarins, eunuch and bodyguards of the Nguyen Dynasty.

Photos of Vietnam in 19th century
The book cover
Cuốn sách lưu giữ hình ảnh Đông Dương xinh đẹp và kỳ vĩ

Outside Hue royal citadel.

Cuốn sách lưu giữ hình ảnh Đông Dương xinh đẹp và kỳ vĩ

Thai Hoa Palace

Cuốn sách lưu giữ hình ảnh Đông Dương xinh đẹp và kỳ vĩ

Ban Gioc waterfall, Cao Bang Province

Cuốn sách lưu giữ hình ảnh Đông Dương xinh đẹp và kỳ vĩ

Binh Loi Bridge, Saigon

Cuốn sách lưu giữ hình ảnh Đông Dương xinh đẹp và kỳ vĩ

Singers in Saigon

Cuốn sách lưu giữ hình ảnh Đông Dương xinh đẹp và kỳ vĩ

Notre Dame Cathedral in Saigon more than 100 years ago

Cuốn sách lưu giữ hình ảnh Đông Dương xinh đẹp và kỳ vĩ

Women in the Red River delta.

Cuốn sách lưu giữ hình ảnh Đông Dương xinh đẹp và kỳ vĩ

 The Thuong warriors (ethnic minorities in the Central and Southern Vietnam at that time).

 
Cuốn sách lưu giữ hình ảnh Đông Dương xinh đẹp và kỳ vĩ

Van Mieu (Temple of Literature), Hanoi.

Photos of Vietnam in 19th century
An image of Hoan Kiem Lake taken by Pierre Dieulefils (1862 - 1937) in the newly published book by Đông A Company. Photo courtesy of the company
Photos of Vietnam in 19th century
Notre Dame Cathedral in HCM City, taken by French photographer Pierre Dieulefils (1862 - 1937).
Photos of Vietnam in 19th century
Cover of the book Indochina - Picturesque and Monumental, by Pierre Dieulefils (1862 - 1937), newly published book by Dong A Company. 



Dieulefils was born in Malestroit Village in the Bretagne region of France in 1862. He joined the army in 1883 and was later assigned to Indochina in 1885.  

Two years later, he was discharged and returned to France. In 1888, he returned to Vietnam and became a professional photographer and postcard publisher.

In 1905, he went to Saigon (now HCM City) and then travelled to Phnom Penh and Angkor Wat in Cambodia.

In 1909, he gathered a set of photos on Indochina and published a photo book entitled Indochine Pittoresque and Monumentale: Annam – Tonkin featuring the north of Việt Nam.

The work earned him a gold medal at the Brussels International Exposition of 1910. Then he released another book entitled Cochinchine - Saigon et ses Environs featuring the south of Vietnam.

In 1913, he returned to France, spending most of his time composing poetry. He died in his hometown in 1937.

Tinh Le

