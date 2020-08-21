Photos of Vietnam in 19th century

Dieulefils was born in Malestroit Village in the Bretagne region of France in 1862. He joined the army in 1883 and was later assigned to Indochina in 1885.

Two years later, he was discharged and returned to France. In 1888, he returned to Vietnam and became a professional photographer and postcard publisher.

In 1905, he went to Saigon (now HCM City) and then travelled to Phnom Penh and Angkor Wat in Cambodia.

In 1909, he gathered a set of photos on Indochina and published a photo book entitled Indochine Pittoresque and Monumentale: Annam – Tonkin featuring the north of Việt Nam.

The work earned him a gold medal at the Brussels International Exposition of 1910. Then he released another book entitled Cochinchine - Saigon et ses Environs featuring the south of Vietnam.

In 1913, he returned to France, spending most of his time composing poetry. He died in his hometown in 1937.