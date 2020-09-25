Photos of Vietnamese tourism on display

Pictures of Vietnamese tourism taken by domestic and foreign tourists are on display at an exhibition that opened yesterday in Hanoi.

Flower Boat by Tran Minh Luong wins top prize at the 'Explore Vietnam' photo contest.

The exhibition showcases 181 photos from the 'Explore Vietnam' photo contest launched by the Vietnam National Administration of Tourism (VNAT) since January.

After five months, the contest received more than 15,000 entries from 1,200 photographers.

The top prize went to Tran Minh Luong for the photo Flower Boat depicting the boats decorated by lanterns and flowers on the Hoai River in the Old Quarter of Hoi An Town.

On the occasion, the VNAT also wrapped up the video contest 'Vietnam NOW' with the top prize granted to Le Tuyet for a video depicting the beauty of Quang Binh Province.

Other recipients including Masahi Matsubuchi from Japan for the video on Hoi An and Colin Weiss from the US for the video Inspiring Travellers.

Nguyen Trung Khanh, chairman of the VNAT, said he highly appreciated the quality of the entries and said the contests help promote culture and landscape of Vietnam at home and abroad, and enrich the photo stock for activities to introduce Vietnamese tourism.

“Each entry is a new and impressive angle on Vietnamese tourism,” he said.

“From terrace fields in the northern mountainous region to cave system in Phong Nha – Ke Bang, the urban life in HCM City and tranquillity of Hue and Hoi An ancient cities, all are described lively through the lens of the tourists.”

The exhibition will run until September 30 at the Vietnam Military History Museum, 28A Dien Bien Phu Street, Hanoi. VNS

