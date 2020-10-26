Portraits of Vietnam's well-known artists on display

A collection of portraits of 51 well-known 20th century Vietnamese artists and intellectuals will be on display at Mai House Saigon on October 28.

A portrait of late musician Trinh Cong Son by artist Tran The Vinh. — Photo courtesy of the artist

All the oil paintings were created by artist Tran The Vinh, a graduate of Hue Fine Arts University.

The portraits feature late composers Van Cao and Trinh Cong Son, and late poets Bui Giang and Hoang Cam, and Vinh's teacher, artist Vinh Phoi.

The collection also highlights Vietnam’s top intellectuals such as philosopher Tran Duc Thao, writer and linguist Nguyen Hien Le, scholar Phan Khoi, and journalist Nguyen Huu Dang.

The 34-year-old artist spent two years (2018-19) completing his collection.

“I admire the artists’ lives and careers. Apart from my teacher, artist Vinh Phoi, I had never met other artists. I learned about them through their works and documents, and used my admiration and feeling to create their portraits,” Vinh said.

Portraits of late poets Bui Giang (L) and Hoang Cam by artist Tran The Vinh. — Photo courtesy of the artist

All of the portraits are featured in a photo book titled Vong (Amiration), released on October 22 by the Writers’ Association Publishing House.

The 116-page book includes Vinh’s descriptions of the artists.

Vinh, a native of Quang Tri Province, took part in several group exhibitions in Hue from 2005-2010.

In 2010, he moved to HCM City and his works were presented several times at Tu Do Gallery.

He began creating portraits from 2013 and won the special prize from the 2013 Dogma Prize, an art award for self-portraits, in the same year.

In 2016, Vinh introduced his solo exhibition Bắt Đầu Từ Đâu (Where I Started) featuring portraits of himself.

The exhibition will close on November 1. The venue is at 1 Ngo Thoi Nhiem Street in District 3. VNS

Art exhibition offers new perspectives on time and history An exhibition at Hanoi’s Manzi Art Space is offering visitors new perspectives on time and history through the artworks on display.