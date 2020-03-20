Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
24/03/2020 01:23:41 (GMT +7)
Posters for Vietnam's ASEAN Chairmanship Year 2020 announced

 
 
20/03/2020    16:37 GMT+7

Sixteen posters for the Vietnam's ASEAN Chairmanship Year 2020 were selected as the best at a contest held by Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism recently. 

Posters for Vietnam's ASEAN Chairmanship Year 2020 announced

The second prize-winning poster by Hà Nội's Đỗ Trung Kiên. — Photo toquoc.vn

The ministry will present three second, three third and ten consolation prizes to the winners. There is no first prize. 
 
The second winners are Hà Nội-based Trịnh Bá Quát and Đỗ Trung Kiên and Lê Việt Hồng from southern province of Cà Mau. 
 
The winners also picked up other prizes at the contest.

The contest was launched in January with the aim of raising public awareness of ASEAN and the year in which Việt Nam takes over the role of ASEAN Chair.

In a short time, the organisation board received hundreds of entries that highlight the theme of Asean - Cohesive and Responsive and the image of a peaceful, stable, safe and friendly bloc along with the socio-economic achievements of the country in the international integration process. 

 

The ministry's Cultural Department will print posters and produce CDs to encourage people to uphold their culture with international friends as well as promote the image of the land and people of Việt Nam.

The second prize winners will be awarded VNĐ8 million (roughly US$350) each and the third prize will receive VNĐ5 million. One group award goes to Hà Nội Information and Exhibition Centre with a cash prize of VNĐ8million. — VNS

Ambassador affirms Vietnam’s resolve to fulfill ASEAN Chairmanship 2020

Ambassador affirms Vietnam’s resolve to fulfill ASEAN Chairmanship 2020

Vietnamese Ambassador to Malaysia Le Quy Quynh on February 27 affirmed Vietnam’s resolve to fulfill its role as Chair of ASEAN in 2020, contributing to building a cohesive and responsive ASEAN Community.

ASEAN Chairmanship: For a cohesive and responsive ASEAN

ASEAN Chairmanship: For a cohesive and responsive ASEAN

Advancing ASEAN’s contribution to maintaining regional peace, security and stability has been identified as one of five key priorities for Vietnam’s ASEAN Chairmanship 2020, wrote Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Pham Binh Minh.

 
 

Other News

.
Photographers to compete at regional contest
Photographers to compete at regional contest
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  20/03/2020 

Da Nang will host the 25th Artistic Photo Contest in the South Central and Highlands Region, the city’s artistic photographer association said in a statement on Thursday.

COVID-19 forces voting for popular music awards to go online for first time
COVID-19 forces voting for popular music awards to go online for first time
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  20/03/2020 

Close to 100 reporters in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City will vote online for the 15th edition of the Devotion Music Awards run by Vietnam News Agency’s Sport & Culture newspaper, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

HCM City FC ranked in Asia's top 100 teams
HCM City FC ranked in Asia’s top 100 teams
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  20/03/2020 

Ho Chi Minh City FC have been ranked among the best 100 teams in Asia by the Asian Football Confederation (AFC).

Int'l cycling race cancelled because of COVID-19
Int’l cycling race cancelled because of COVID-19
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  20/03/2020 

The Return to the Countryside Cycling Tournament - Gao Hat Ngoc Troi Cup has been cancelled due to ongoing fears surrounding the potential spread of the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, organisers have announced.

Veteran Vietnamese singer Thai Thanh passes away
Veteran Vietnamese singer Thai Thanh passes away
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  19/03/2020 

Thai Thanh, whose name is associated with Western-style popular music in Vietnam, passed away in the US on Tuesday after years of battling illness. She was 86.

Vietnamese photographer wins Sony World Photography Awards
Vietnamese photographer wins Sony World Photography Awards
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  19/03/2020 

Local photographer Tran Tuan has been named among the winners of the National Awards category in the Sony World Photography Awards 2020.

Competition on Japanese literature calls for entries
Competition on Japanese literature calls for entries
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  19/03/2020 

The Japan Foundation Centre for Cultural Exchange in Vietnam and the Inoue Yasushi Memorial Foundation have recently launched the fourth edition of Inoue Yasushi Awards to honour theses on Japanese literature.

ASEAN Para Games delayed, March and April AFC Cup matches postponed
ASEAN Para Games delayed, March and April AFC Cup matches postponed
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  19/03/2020 

The 2020 ASEAN Para Games have been postponed to October 3 – 9 while the Asian Football Confederation has postponed all matches and events scheduled to take place in March and April 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Vietnam Ancestral Global Day to be celebrated online due to COVID-19
Vietnam Ancestral Global Day to be celebrated online due to COVID-19
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  19/03/2020 

The Vietnam Ancestral Global Day will be celebrated online due to the complicated developments of the acute respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19).

Hanoi dump transformed into art space
Hanoi dump transformed into art space
PHOTOSicon  19/03/2020 

Recent measures have seen a waste site that stretches along the Red River’s bank in Phuc Tan ward of Hoan Kiem district in Hanoi be drastically changed into a beautiful art space.

Buffalo worship of Lu ethnic group
Buffalo worship of Lu ethnic group
YOUR VIETNAMicon  19/03/2020 

“Mo khoăn khoai” is a ceremony of the Lu ethnic group in the northern mountainous province of Lai Chau to honor buffalos, a very important animal to famers.

Meditation helps ethnic minority artist find himself
Meditation helps ethnic minority artist find himself
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  18/03/2020 

Hoang A Sang is one of the artists taking part in the ongoing 'Painting Auction Fighting COVID-19' online charity event.

AFF Cup 2020 to take place as scheduled
AFF Cup 2020 to take place as scheduled
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  18/03/2020 

With no signs of being postponed, the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF) Cup 2020 is set to take place later this year as planned.

Xuan Truong named as most valuable Vietnamese football player
Xuan Truong named as most valuable Vietnamese football player
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  18/03/2020 

Midfield maestro Luong Xuan Truong of Hoang Anh Gia Lai (HAGL) FC has become the Vietnamese player with the highest estimated transfer value, according to website Transfermarkt.

New album with 20 artists encourages people in Covid-19 outbreak
New album with 20 artists encourages people in Covid-19 outbreak
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  18/03/2020 

A music video with performances of 20 singers, dancers, musicians and theatre artists will be released on March 20 to encourage people during the spread of the new coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) that causes Covid-19.   

Footballers set for busy winter, if coronavirus permits
Footballers set for busy winter, if coronavirus permits
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  18/03/2020 

Following a VN Football Federation (VFF) announcement that the AFF Cup 2020 schedule will remain unchanged, the national football team look set to have a busy winter after coronavirus has wreaked havoc with the football schedule.

Artist revives cai luong with new style on YouTube channel  ​​​​​​​
Artist revives cai luong with new style on YouTube channel  ​​​​​​​
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  18/03/2020 

“Everything that I have today is due to my love and contribution to cai luong (reformed opera),”  said actor Vo Minh Lam of Tran Huu Trang Cai Luong Theatre, one of HCM City’s leading art troupes in the traditional operatic art.

Midfielder Quang Hai surpasses milestone of 100 appearances in V.League 1
Midfielder Quang Hai surpasses milestone of 100 appearances in V.League 1
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  17/03/2020 

Hanoi FC midfielder Nguyen Quang Hai has surpassed the milestone of 100 appearances in the V.League 1.

Phu Yen Museum announces fake antiques
Phu Yen Museum announces fake antiques
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  17/03/2020 

The provincial museum of Phu Yen has recently announced results on fake bronze antiques, stopping rumours that were circulating about the objects.

Young people make COVID-19 video in Mong language
Young people make COVID-19 video in Mong language
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  17/03/2020 

A video clip by two young people is helping members of the Mong ethnic minority learn about COVID-19, providing accurate and useful information to prevent the spread of the virus.

More News
. Latest news

