Posters for Vietnam's ASEAN Chairmanship Year 2020 announced

Sixteen posters for the Vietnam's ASEAN Chairmanship Year 2020 were selected as the best at a contest held by Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism recently.

The second prize-winning poster by Hà Nội's Đỗ Trung Kiên. — Photo toquoc.vn

The ministry will present three second, three third and ten consolation prizes to the winners. There is no first prize.



The second winners are Hà Nội-based Trịnh Bá Quát and Đỗ Trung Kiên and Lê Việt Hồng from southern province of Cà Mau.



The winners also picked up other prizes at the contest.

The contest was launched in January with the aim of raising public awareness of ASEAN and the year in which Việt Nam takes over the role of ASEAN Chair.

In a short time, the organisation board received hundreds of entries that highlight the theme of Asean - Cohesive and Responsive and the image of a peaceful, stable, safe and friendly bloc along with the socio-economic achievements of the country in the international integration process.

The ministry's Cultural Department will print posters and produce CDs to encourage people to uphold their culture with international friends as well as promote the image of the land and people of Việt Nam.

The second prize winners will be awarded VNĐ8 million (roughly US$350) each and the third prize will receive VNĐ5 million. One group award goes to Hà Nội Information and Exhibition Centre with a cash prize of VNĐ8million. — VNS

