30/09/2020 16:34:20 (GMT +7)
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
 
 
Pre-teaser of film based on Tale of Kieu released

30/09/2020    16:29 GMT+7

The pre-teaser of Kieu, a new film based on the 18th-century Vietnamese epic poem Truyen Kieu (The Tale of Kieu), was released on YouTube last weekend.

The first poster of Kieu, a new film based on the 18th-century Vietnamese epic poem Truyen Kieu (The Tale of Kieu) by Nguyen Du, has been released. The film is in post-production and will be in cinemas next March. — Photo courtesy of the producer

The work attracted nearly 20,000 views last weekend.

The film is in post-production and will be in cinemas next March.

Kieu portrays Thuy Kieu, a talented young woman who was forced to sacrifice herself to save her family, and her love for Tu Hai, leader of a rebel gang. 

It stars Trình Thi My Duyen, Miss Ao Dai (Vietnamese traditional dress) at 2017 Miss Universe Viet Nam, as Thuy Kieu.

Duyen was chosen over many candidates to play the role.

The film’s producer, Mai Thu Huyen, decided to choose Duyen, a new face because she wanted “the audience to think she is Thúy Kiều,” said Huyền, in a recent interview with Thể Thao & Văn Hóa (Sports & Culture).

“I had to think a lot about the casting of Thuy Kieu. The casting was held in Hanoi, Hue and HCM City with thousands of girls.”

“I wondered whether an established actress or a new face was suitable for the character,” she said.

Actress Duyen spent three months reading books and documents on Thuy Kieu before shooting. She had to learn dancing, singing and playing đàn nguyệt (Vietnamese two-chord banjo). 

Film actress Trình Thi My Duyen, Miss Ao Dai (Vietnamese traditional dress) at 2017 Miss Universe Viet Nam, plays the leading role Thuy Kieu. She passed many candidates to win the role. —Photo courtesy of the producer

Truyen Kieu, written by Nguyen Du, is recognised as one of the country’s top literary works. 

 

The work has more than 3,200 verses featuring Thuy Kieu, her challenges and sufferings over 15 years.

Thuy Kieu and her life are still fresh in the mind of Vietnamese people of different generations.

“It is true that a movie cannot be like a television series to tell everything that happened in her life,” producer Huyen said. 

“Therefore, I chose one period in her life that I think has the most attractive elements to put in the movie.”

Huyen and her staff worked hard on the soundtrack and costume design. Vietnamese music and songs are used in the film. 

Film crews travelled to 20 provinces and cities to look for backdrops in the central provinces of Thua Thien-Hue, Quang Bình and Quang Trị, as well as the mountainous northern provinces of Cao Bang and Phu Tho. HCM City.

“Some scenes in the movie were set up because we could not find the right places,” said Huyen, adding that she faced difficulties to complete a film adapted from a classic.

“This year is the 200th death anniversary of great poet Nguyễe Du and I don’t want to miss the chance,” she said. 

Huyen began her career as a TV series actress in 1995 when she was at university. She has performed in many drama plays, TV shows and movies. 

She works as a TV producer and a filmmaker, and owns Tincom Media, an entertainment agency for TV shows, films and events. — VNS

Painter shows passion for Nguyen Du’s epic poem ‘Tale of Kieu’

Painter shows passion for Nguyen Du’s epic poem ‘Tale of Kieu’

Starting drawing illustrations inspired from ‘Tale of Kieu’ in 1999, 42-year-old painter Nguyen Tuan Son got the nickname ‘Son Kieu’ by his colleagues for his long-time passion for the masterpiece.

Vietnam’s masterpiece ‘Tale of Kieu’ to be adapted for ballet stage for the first time

Vietnam’s masterpiece ‘Tale of Kieu’ to be adapted for ballet stage for the first time

The Ho Chi Minh City Ballet, Symphony Orchestra and Opera (HBSO) is creating a new ballet based on Vietnam’s 18th century poetic masterpiece ‘Tale of Kieu’, marking the first time the masterpiece has been adapted to ballet stage.

 
 

