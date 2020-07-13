Project aims to improve intellectual property protection

The Vietnam National Institute for Culture and Arts Studies (VICAS) and the British Council will work together on a project to strengthen intellectual property enforcement in Vietnam.

A newly-launched project by VICAS and the British Council will support the development of the arts and culture in Vietnam. Photo Kinergie Studio

The project will begin from October 2020 to September 2021 and will engage with government departments and offices working in intellectual property in arts and culture, as well as artists and creatives.

“It will help to create more opportunities for arts and culture to grow and benefit many artists, creators, as well as the general audiences and consumers in the creative and cultural economy in Vietnam,” said Dr Bui Hoai Son, Director of VICAS and also head of the project.

The project also aims to build capacity for the sectors to tackle challenges surrounding intellectual property rights, he said.

It is made possible with the support of the UNESCO’s International Fund for Cultural Diversity (IFCD), within the framework of the UNESCO 2005 Convention on the Protection and Promotion of the Diversity of Cultural Expressions.

The project hopes to build a shared understanding and practical intelligence of Vietnamese intellectual property legislation for the cultural and creative sectors, to strengthen institutional capacity in intellectual property protection for the cultural and creative sectors through training for relevant officials, and to improve understanding and practice surrounding intellectual property protection in the cultural and creative sectors through workshops for artists and creators.

The project also aims to help change the perception, understanding and practices of all those involved in the production, distribution and management of cultural and creative products and services to ensure intellectual property rights protection and respect to artists and creators.

The implementers wish to work closely with the Copyright Office and the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism in designing and implementing relevant activities, particularly in reviewing current legislation on intellectual property in Vietnam and developing a guide toolkit for officials in the arts and culture sectors.

VICAS and the British Council, as partners in multiple projects and programmes in support of the development of the arts and culture in Vietnam, are committed to working closely with artists and creative practitioners in this project.

Under the project, Vietnamese artists and creators will gain knowledge and skills to protect themselves and their creations against intellectual property violations through practical workshops, as well as dialogues and access to relevant governmental management levels and support agencies. VNS

