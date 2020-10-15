Pundit tips Luong Xuan Truong to play in Australia

Luong Xuan Truong has been named as one of four Southeast Asian players who would make good signings for A-League clubs by leading Asian football pundit John Duerden.

Luong Xuan Truong is praised by Australia media as one of the Southeast Asian players who are capable of competing in the A-League. Photo Zingnews.vn

Writing for The World Game, Duerden said the midfielder is one of the most talented midfielders in Asia and his failed spell abroad in South Korea was "more down to the lack of imagination among local coaches than any failing on the 25-year-old’s part".

"A silky presence in the middle who reads the game and can control the tempo, the time in East Asia will not only have helped Xuan Truong grow on and off the pitch, it should make a determined player that bit more determined to show what he can do."

"There have been a lot of players leaving the A-League for Europe and Asia in recent days and weeks. Newcastle Jets have lost one playmaker to Asia in the shape of Dmitri Petratos so looking to Asia for a replacement makes perfect sense."

The financial hit of the COVID-19 pandemic could lead to team's in the top Australian league looking to Southeast Asia as foreign players can now only be paid a maximum of US$2.1 million a year, instead of $3.2 million as before.

This wage cut left to many players leaving and makes Southeast Asian players a more realistic option.

Beside Xuan Truong, the other three players are striker Chan Vathanaka (Cambodia), midfielder Ryoji Yutomo (Indonesia) and striker Aung Thu (Myanmar).

Xuan Truong, born in 1995, is a midfielder of Hoang Anh Gia Lai and the Vietnam national team.

Xuan Truong is known for his vision, passing and free-kick ability. He is a product of the famed HAGL – Arsenal JMG Academy and was promoted to Hoang Anh Gia Lai first team in 2015, he was also given the captain's armband.

He won the AFF Suzuki Cup with the national team in 2018 and Vietnam Silver Ball individually in 2016.

He has had brief spells abroad for Incheon United and Gangwon FC of South Korea and Buriram United of Thailand over the last four years but enjoyed limited playing time. VNS