PVF clinch national U19 football trophy with 2-0 final win against HAGL

The PVF team were crowned national U19 champions after cruising past two-time finalists Hoang Anh Gia Lai (HAGL) 2-0 in the title match on June 28.

The PVF team celebrate their second national U19 trophy. (Photo: VFF)

HAGL headed into the match lacking some of their pillars, as midfielder Dang Van Dan and centre back Nguyen Thanh Khoi (captain) each received an automatic one-match suspension for being shown two yellow cards. Meanwhile, HAGL forward Nguyen Quoc Viet was also absent due to a health problem.

These losses prevented Guillaume Graechen’s side from properly deploying their playstyle as in previous matches, and PVF team did not overlook such a golden opportunity to finish off their opponents to lift the overall trophy.

It took only 12 minutes for PVF to break through HAGL’s weakened defence, with Hoang Huy receiving the ball from a teammate’s corner kick to fire a close-range shot to put his side in front.

HAGL almost paid a sharp price for their fragile backline in the 25th minute, but goalkeeper Bao Duy made a good save to protect their sheet.

After the break, HAGL made some changes and gradually reclaimed their rhythm; however, their attacks were not subtle enough to be converted into an equaliser.

HAGL’s efforts had hardly born any fruits when they conceded a second goal a few minutes after the hour mark, with substitute Ly Trung Hieu taking a delightful though ball before shooting past goalie Bao Duy to seal a convincing 2-0 victory for the PVF side.

This is the second time in history that U19 PVF have claimed the top honour, following their inaugural title in 2015.

Losing the title match, U19 HAGL received the second prize overall, while the People’s Public Security team and Song Lam Nghe An were named as the third-prize winners. Nhan Dan