Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
09/04/2020 01:34:08 (GMT +7)
Go
 
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Ronaldinho and brother under house arrest in Paraguay

 
 
09/04/2020    01:24 GMT+7

Former Brazil forward Ronaldinho is released from prison and placed under house arrest in Paraguay.

Ronaldinho was met by friends at the hotel he must now stay in in Asuncion

Ronaldinho was met by friends at the hotel in Asuncion where he must now stay
 

Former Brazil forward Ronaldinho has been released from prison and placed under house arrest in Paraguay.

The 2005 Ballon d'Or winner had spent time in jail along with his brother after being arrested on 6 March, accused of using fake passports.

The pair had previously been denied bail but posted $800,000 (£648,000) each and must now stay in a four-star hotel in Asuncion while awaiting trial. 

Both Ronaldinho, 40, and his brother Roberto Assis deny any wrongdoing.

 

Their lawyer has called their imprisonment "arbitrary, abusive and illegal."

In allowing the pair to leave prison, Judge Gustavo Amarilla said the size of the bail paid was "significant" and would "guarantee they will not flee".

Ronaldinho had initially visited Paraguay to promote a book and a campaign for underprivileged children.

The 2002 World Cup winner played for clubs including Paris St-Germain, Barcelona and AC Milan before retiring in 2015 after a spell at Brazilian side Fluminense.

Ronaldhinho won the World Cup with Brazil in 2002 and was named Fifpro World Player in 2005 and 2006. BBC

 
 

Other News

.
Vietnamese music producer Touliver makes UK magazine headlines
Vietnamese music producer Touliver makes UK magazine headlines
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  16 giờ trước 

Renowned local dance producer Hoang Touliver has made his debut in MixMag, one of the UK’s leading electronic music magazines.

Winners of Vietnam's Oscars to be announced online
Winners of Vietnam's Oscars to be announced online
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  8 giờ trước 

Vietnam’s version of the Oscars – the Golden Kite awards – will look a bit different this year as the COVID-19 pandemic impacts all aspects of life.

Vietnam Basketball Association postpones tip-off due to COVID-19
Vietnam Basketball Association postpones tip-off due to COVID-19
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  9 giờ trước 

The start of the 2020 Vietnam Basketball Association (VBA) league season will be delayed for at least a month due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

National Geographic features mesmerizing bird’s-eye view photos of Vietnam
National Geographic features mesmerizing bird’s-eye view photos of Vietnam
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  10 giờ trước 

A number of epic photos taken from above which highlight the diverse range of landscapes that Vietnam has to offer are being featured in the US magazine National Geographic.

Home marathoners run to support COVID-19 doctors
Home marathoners run to support COVID-19 doctors
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  9 giờ trước 

A virtual marathon, entitled Home Marathon, begins today to support medical staff who are fighting the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Anh Duc, a star in the making
Anh Duc, a star in the making
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  11 giờ trước 

Le Anh Duc, 13, is the next best thing for Vietnamese football.

COVID-19: Footballers offer heartfelt messages for #Thankyou campaign
COVID-19: Footballers offer heartfelt messages for #Thankyou campaign
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  13 giờ trước 

Footballers from both the Vietnamese men’s and women’s national teams have been active in responding to the #Thankyou campaign which aims to deliver sincere messages of thanks to medical workers.

Prestigious sports website honours four Vietnamese U19 footballers
Prestigious sports website honours four Vietnamese U19 footballers
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  14 giờ trước 

Renowned footballing website Goal.com has chosen four young Vietnamese talents as stars of the future, with their picks including Hanoi FC pair Tien Long and Van Tung, Cong Den of Pho Hien FC, and Thanh Khoi of HAGL FC.

Ha Long Carnival slated for September if COVID-19 under control
Ha Long Carnival slated for September if COVID-19 under control
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  14 giờ trước 

The Ha Long Carnival and the 2020 Ha Long - Quang Ninh Tourism Week will take place on Vietnam’s National Day (September 2) holiday if the COVID-19 is brought under control, announced the Quang Ninh provincial People’s Committee.

House of Art launches COVID-19 drawing contest for kids
House of Art launches COVID-19 drawing contest for kids
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  15 giờ trước 

A 14-day drawing contest for children is being held by House of Art to express gratitude to health workers, soldiers and policemen fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.

YouTube channels to test your cooking skill during social distancing
YouTube channels to test your cooking skill during social distancing
VIDEOicon  15 giờ trước 

As many restaurants around the country close their doors because of COVID-19, there is no better time to awaken the hidden chef in you. 

Young dance group launches project promoting healthy activities
Young dance group launches project promoting healthy activities
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  16 giờ trước 

A dance group, LYRICÍST, and HTV3 DreamsTV have launched a project called “Doing Exercises, Enhancing Physique”, aimed at promoting healthy activities for physical enhancement at home among the community.

International award winning film to be released in Vietnam after being fined
International award winning film to be released in Vietnam after being fined
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  17 giờ trước 

Busan award winning film Ròm has officially received a licence to be screened in Vietnam after being fined for participating in the film festival without approval last October, according to Vi Kien Thanh, director of the Cinema Department.

FAP TV works with Korean group CREATA on entertainment ventures
FAP TV works with Korean group CREATA on entertainment ventures
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  18 giờ trước 

The HCM City-based FAP TV, the YouTube channel of FAP Comic Group, is working with its Korean partner CREATA to develop entertainment activities in both countries.

No wedding parties until epidemic stops: Ministry
No wedding parties until epidemic stops: Ministry
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  07/04/2020 

The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism (MoCST) has instructed authorities at all levels to promote people’s awareness of the dangers of COVID-19 by delaying wedding parties and related activities.

Beethoven book released in Vietnamese
Beethoven book released in Vietnamese
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  07/04/2020 

A Vietnamese version of Beethoven: The Music and The Life has been released on the occasion of the composer's 250th birthday (1770-2020).

VN culture ministry to produce documentary on the fight against COVID-19
VN culture ministry to produce documentary on the fight against COVID-19
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  07/04/2020 

Director of the Culture Ministry’s Cinematography Department Vi Kien Thanh has assigned the Central Documentary and Science Film Studio to produce a documentary on preventing and fighting COVID-19 later this year.

Seven songs to help you fight coronavirus
Seven songs to help you fight coronavirus
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  07/04/2020 

One of the best weapons in Vietnam’s armory to fight the COVID-19 pandemic is music, of course! Since the pandemic began, more and more music videos have been created which are both educational and entertaining. 

Sun Symphony Orchestra skips a season, looks forward to 2021
Sun Symphony Orchestra skips a season, looks forward to 2021
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  07/04/2020 

The country's first corporate sponsor orchestra switches to hibernating mode due to coronavirus self-isolation and public distancing.

10 memorable matches in Vietnamese football history
10 memorable matches in Vietnamese football history
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  07/04/2020 

We’re all missing our footie fix but don’t despair, as we’ve put together a list of some of the most memorable matches in the national team’s modern history to help tide you over until the beautiful game returns.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 