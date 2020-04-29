Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Runner Oanh to compete in London Marathon 2020

 
 
30/04/2020    07:17 GMT+7

Southeast Asian Games defending champion Nguyen Thi Oanh will compete in the London Marathon 2020 on October 4.

Runner Oanh to compete in London Marathon 2020
Runner Nguyen Thi Oanh will compete in the London Marathon 2020 on October 4. — Photo webthethao.vn

The Vietnamese runner from Bac Giang Province won the region's biggest sport event last year with three gold medals in the women’s 1,500m, 5,000m and 3,000m steeplechase.  

To complete her target in London, Oanh is training hard at the Hanoi-based National Sports Training Centre.

“During the COVID-19 pandemic, I still had my usual training schedule with two sessions per day. I mainly focus on my physical strength,” said Oanh.

“In preparation for the marathon, I practiced with long running sessions. Up to now, my longest run is 40km. Having to increase the amount of exercise affects my muscles and joints. The body needs time to adapt. More patience is required to complete the exercise,” said Oanh.

 

“However, as I am a veteran athlete, my body quickly adapted to the new exercises,” Oanh added.

In 2014, the runner was diagnosed with glomerulonephritis, an inflammation in the kidneys that can cause severe complications. However, Oanh bounced back and won the 2019 Athlete of the Year nominated by Vietnamese sports journalists.  VNS

