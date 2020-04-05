Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
06/04/2020 02:08:50 (GMT +7)
Go
 
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Runners overcome challenges amid COVID-19

 
 
06/04/2020    01:53 GMT+7

 Nguyen Dat is no stranger to marathons, but the one he just completed was something special.

    Nguyễn Đạt runs on his building's rooftop in Đống Đa District, Hà Nội. It took him more than 6hr 22min to complete the 'race'. Photo courtesy of Nguyễn Đạt

    With social distancing to beat the COVID-19 pandemic in full effect, Đạt ran the 26.2 miles on the roof of a building in Hà Nội's Đống Đa District in 6hr 22.11min.

    Đạt is one of the thousands of runners missing out on their fix due to the pandemic.

    Speaking with tuoitre.vn Đạt said: “I am a regular participant of super marathons of 100km, so the rooftop marathon was not very tough. The obstacle here was the short distance of the roof which made me feel tired and stuffy.

    “Moreover, few people walk on this roof so there is a lot of moss here. It was really slippery track and I couldn't run fast,” said Đạt.

    He used a small speaker to play an audiobook during the run to fight the boredom of running in circles for more than 6 hours.

    At about the same time, Dương Nguyễn, an amateur runner, also finished a marathon, this time in front of his house in Hà Đông District.

     

    Starting from 6am, Dương completed his race in about six hours including a 30-minute rest.

    “It was an interesting experience but really hard for me. I felt dizzy in the first 5km because of the short distance there. I had to rest three times to massage my feet which hurt a lot,” said Dương.

    (From left to right) Phan Văn Hóa,Trần Bảo Khanh, Lê Đình Tới and Tạ Trung Lưu run 21km on Sunday's virtual V.Raceto encourage people to 'Stay at Home' to avoid coronavirus. Photos webthethao.vn

    In addition, four runners in three different regions joined a 21km running challenge at 7am Sunday.

    In Hà Nội, Lê Đình Tới ran on the top of the Green Stars building in Cầu Giấy District, finishing in 2:22.22.

    In Huế, Phan Văn Hóa completed 4,000 laps in his 30sq.m orchid garden for the half-marathon race. Not far from him, Tạ Trung Lưu ran in a house’s front yard for about two hours in Phú Yên Province.

    The only woman of the group, Trần Bảo Khanh spent more than two hours running in a corridor of a building in HCM City.

    These four runners are among thousands of participants of a virtual race V.Race which calls people to ‘Stay at Home’ and show their ‘I Am Safe’ moments during the coronavirus time, organised by online newspaper VnExpress. VNS

     
     

    Other News

    .
    Online exhibition commemorates late composer Trinh Cong Son
    Online exhibition commemorates late composer Trinh Cong Son
    ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  1 giờ trước 

    A painting exhibition about the late composer Trinh Cong Son has been released online to commemorate the 19th death anniversary of the artist this week.

    Music video calls people to stay home
    Music video calls people to stay home
    ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  1 giờ trước 

    Singer AMEE has released a new music video titled Sao Anh Chưa Về Nhà (Happy at Home) to call people to stay home to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

    Coronavirus: Nigerian actress Funke Akindele under fire for Lagos party amid lockdown
    Coronavirus: Nigerian actress Funke Akindele under fire for Lagos party amid lockdown
    ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  1 giờ trước 

    Funke Akindele recently appeared in a public health video to raise awareness about coronavirus.

    Companies design programs to support customers during social distancing period
    Companies design programs to support customers during social distancing period
    ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  6 giờ trước 

    After days of working from home and implementing social distancing, Khanh An, a young woman in HCM City, has been able to sustain her interests.

    Vietnam wins gold medals at In't photo contest
    Vietnam wins gold medals at In't photo contest
    ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  10 giờ trước 

    Photographer Vu Duy Thong won two gold medals at the International Exhibition of Art Photography Contrast 2020 in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

    National football stars donate to fight COVID-19
    National football stars donate to fight COVID-19
    ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  10 giờ trước 

    Some of the country’s most famous footballers have come together to give money to a support fund to help in the fight against the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) epidemic.

    Isolation in COVID-19 fight brought to life through sketches
    Isolation in COVID-19 fight brought to life through sketches
    ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  11 giờ trước 

    Over 400 drawings created by 50 members of the Urban Sketchers Hanoi group are on display marking the current 14-day social distancing policy aimed at combating the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) epidemic.

    Goalie keeps amazing AFC Champions League goalscoring record
    Goalie keeps amazing AFC Champions League goalscoring record
    ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  17 giờ trước 

    Despite being played annually for the last 20 years, the incredible record of being the only goalkeeper to score in the history of the AFC Champions League achieved by Phan Van Santos, a retired naturalised Vietnamese goalkeeper, stands to this day.

    American singer releases folk song in fight against COVID-19
    American singer releases folk song in fight against COVID-19
    ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  17 giờ trước 

    Popular American singer Kyo York has unveiled his own version of the northern folk song Trong Com, known as the Cylindrical Drum in English, in which he sings in both English and Vietnamese

    Artist actively responds to COVID-19
    Artist actively responds to COVID-19
    VIDEOicon  17 giờ trước 

    Since it launched a painting competition in Mid-March artists to create posters to promote preventive actions against COVID-19, the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism has received enthusiastic responses from 23 artists. 

    Two Vietnamese among Top 10 ASEAN goal scorers in AFC Cup
    Two Vietnamese among Top 10 ASEAN goal scorers in AFC Cup
    ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  19 giờ trước 

    The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) has named Vietnamese strikers Nguyen Van Quyet and Huynh Kesley Alves in the Top 10 all-time ASEAN goal scorers in the AFC Cup.

    Football star Quang Hai selected to join #BreakTheChain campaign
    Football star Quang Hai selected to join #BreakTheChain campaign
    ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  19 giờ trước 

    The Asian Football Federation (AFC) has chosen Vietnamese football star Nguyen Quang Hai to take part in the #BreakTheChain global campaign which aims to raise public awareness about basic preventive measures against the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

    Asian website unveils top 5 Vietnamese football prospects
    Asian website unveils top 5 Vietnamese football prospects
    ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  04/04/2020 

    Renowned Asian sports website Sports442 has published an article detailing a number of leading young Vietnamese talents who may go on to have an impact on the national football team in the future.

    Vietnam strives to secure more Olympic berths
    Vietnam strives to secure more Olympic berths
    ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  04/04/2020 

    Vietnam’s sports sector is doing all it can to turn difficulties into advantages for athletes in the race for berths at the Tokyo Olympic Games.

    Soong hao rhythms bridge Tay ethnic couples closer
    Soong hao rhythms bridge Tay ethnic couples closer
    YOUR VIETNAMicon  03/04/2020 

    When talking about love duets, many people think of Quan Ho, a sweet folk music originating in Bac Ninh province. 

    Six great Vietnamese pop songs to help you dance your way through social distancing
    Six great Vietnamese pop songs to help you dance your way through social distancing
    ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  03/04/2020 

    Why not entertain yourself with a selection of Vietnam’s most famous pop songs? You may know one or two from our selection.

    Two Vietnamese players named in top ASEAN goal scorers in AFC Cup
    Two Vietnamese players named in top ASEAN goal scorers in AFC Cup
    ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  03/04/2020 

    Two Vietnamese players have been named among the top 10 all-time ASEAN goal scorers in the AFC Cup by the Asian Football Confederation (AFC).

    Five shows to watch on Netflix in Vietnam right now
    Five shows to watch on Netflix in Vietnam right now
    ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  03/04/2020 

    You will no doubt be getting your money’s worth out of Netflix right now as we all stay indoors for the good of the nation. But with so many shows and movies to choose from, what exactly are you going to watch next?

    Struggling V.League 1 sides want to scrap relegation
    Struggling V.League 1 sides want to scrap relegation
    ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  03/04/2020 

    Four teams in the V.League 1 have proposed scrapping relegation this season, purportedly to ensure Việt Nam have the best chance in the 2022 World Cup qualifiers and the AFF Cup.

    Movie buffs watch free online films
    Movie buffs watch free online films
    ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  02/04/2020 

    French Cultural Institute (L'Espace) is co-operating with Vietnamese movie company BHD to give movie buffs a chance to watch award-winning films free online from April 1 to 30. 

    More News
    . Latest news

    © Copyright of VietNamNet Global

    Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

     
     
     
    Leave your comment on an article

    OR QUICK LOGIN

    Have you account ? Register  now.
     
     
     