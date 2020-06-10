Saigon Classical Music celebrates Beethoven’s birthday

Members of the Saigon Classical Music group will perform a special concert to celebrate the 250th anniversary of Beethoven’s birthday at Mai House on June 13.

HCM CITY — Members of the Saigon Classical Music group will perform a special concert to celebrate the 250th anniversary of Beethoven’s birthday at Mai House on June 13.

The programme will feature Beethoven’s Piano Sonata no 1, 5, 6, 8, 14, 17, 21, 26 and 30.

Performers will include pianists Bu Vu Nguyet Minh, Dang Tri Dung, Hoang Hanh Dung, Tran Hoang Ngoc and Le Anh Phong.

The event will begin at 6.30pm at 1 Ngo Thoi Nhiem in District 3. Participants can register for the event at www.ticketbox.vn. — VNS