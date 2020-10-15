Saigon Soul Revival to perform songs of 60s-70s

Saigon Soul Revival will perform in Hanoi on October 23, offering music lovers in the capital the chance to enjoy Vietnamese music from the 60s-70s.

Saigon Soul Revival will have a one-night-only performance in Hanoi on October 23. Photo courtesy of the group

The five-member group aims to recreate the rustic and seductive sounds of Vietnamese music during this period. Through their new remixing and fresh performances, their music is a great tribute to all musicians and singers of that time.

During the concert at the French culture institute L'Espace, Saigon Soul Revival will present songs combining Vietnamese lyrics and melodies influenced by Western music genres such as rock, soul, bolero and tango. Those who were familiar with Vietnamese music before the year 1975 will find that Saigon Soul Revival has integrated modern elements into their music.

In Hanoi, the group consisting of Nguyen Anh Minh (vocals), Indy Jeremy Vinh Laville (Vietnamese-French guitarist), Nguyen Huong Bao Hieu (drummer), Gabriel Kaouros (Cypriot bass and percussionist, and Nicolas Garos (French keyboardist), will perform together with a guest artist, rapper Blacka.

The performance will start at 8pm. Ticket costs VND210,000/person (non-member), VND130,000 (L’Espace member), VND110,000 (for students), and available on ticketbox.vn or at the venue. L’Espace is at 24 Trang Tien Street. VNS

