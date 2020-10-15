Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Saigon Soul Revival to perform songs of 60s-70s

16/10/2020    09:39 GMT+7

Saigon Soul Revival will perform in Hanoi on October 23, offering music lovers in the capital the chance to enjoy Vietnamese music from the 60s-70s.

Saigon Soul Revival to perform songs of 60s-70s
Saigon Soul Revival will have a one-night-only performance in Hanoi on October 23. Photo courtesy of the group

The five-member group aims to recreate the rustic and seductive sounds of Vietnamese music during this period. Through their new remixing and fresh performances, their music is a great tribute to all musicians and singers of that time.

During the concert at the French culture institute L'Espace, Saigon Soul Revival will present songs combining Vietnamese lyrics and melodies influenced by Western music genres such as rock, soul, bolero and tango. Those who were familiar with Vietnamese music before the year 1975 will find that Saigon Soul Revival has integrated modern elements into their music.

In Hanoi, the group consisting of Nguyen Anh Minh (vocals), Indy Jeremy Vinh Laville (Vietnamese-French guitarist), Nguyen Huong Bao Hieu (drummer), Gabriel Kaouros (Cypriot bass and percussionist, and Nicolas Garos (French keyboardist), will perform together with a guest artist, rapper Blacka.

 

The performance will start at 8pm. Ticket costs VND210,000/person (non-member), VND130,000 (L’Espace member), VND110,000 (for students), and available on ticketbox.vn or at the venue. L’Espace is at 24 Trang Tien Street. VNS

Int’l, local rock bands to perform at music event in HCMC

Int’l, local rock bands to perform at music event in HCMC

A multi-day live music event will be held across several venues in HCMC from February 13 to 15, gathering renowned rock bands from Vietnam and abroad.  

Saigon-based music group to present debut album

Saigon-based music group to present debut album

Music group Saigon Soul Revival will introduce some tracks from their debut album in the work at Nguoi Sai Gon (Saigonese) Café in District 1, HCMC on May 10. 

 
 

Other News

.
Two Vietnamese short films participate in L.A. Shorts Int’l Film Fest
Two Vietnamese short films participate in L.A. Shorts Int’l Film Fest
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  2 giờ trước 

“À La Carte” and “Impermanence” are two Vietnamese short films that are being screened at the L.A. Shorts International Film Festival 2020.

Relaxing craft workshop at tea house
Relaxing craft workshop at tea house
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  3 giờ trước 

The Friends of Vietnam Heritage (FVH), in collaboration with Zó Project, to hold a craft workshop on Sunday.

Designer Hoai Nam debuts collection featuring heritage sites at Ao Dai Festival
Designer Hoai Nam debuts collection featuring heritage sites at Ao Dai Festival
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  16 giờ trước 

Designer Do Trinh Hoai Nam has made a strong impression at the Ao Dai Festival 2020 which celebrates the country’s traditional long dress in HCM City while introducing a range of outfits featuring images of Vietnamese heritage sites.

National squad to gather in mid-November ahead of international tournaments
National squad to gather in mid-November ahead of international tournaments
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  13 giờ trước 

The Vietnamese men’s national football team will hold a short training camp in mid-November following the conclusion of the V.League 1 season with the aim of preparing for upcoming international tournaments.

Ly Thai To flower garden bears Thang Long - Hanoi’s imprint
Ly Thai To flower garden bears Thang Long - Hanoi’s imprint
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  19 giờ trước 

The flower garden, a public space that attracts people of all ages and hosts many cultural and historical events of the capital city.

Top 15 northern contestants through to finals of Miss Vietnam 2020
Top 15 northern contestants through to finals of Miss Vietnam 2020
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  15/10/2020 

The leading 15 entrants from the northern region who will progress to the grand final of Miss Vietnam 2020 have been announced, with the conclusion of the pageant scheduled to get underway in late November in Ho Chi Minh City.

Quang Tri submits file on 100 ancient wells
Quang Tri submits file on 100 ancient wells
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  15/10/2020 

The Relic Management Centre and Quang Tri Provincial Museum have examined nearly 200 local ancient wells to submit a dossier to the culture ministry to seek special national relic site status.

Gala to raise funds for the needy
Gala to raise funds for the needy
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  15/10/2020 

Well-known singers and dancers will perform at a charity concert on October 21 to raise funds for the poor in HCM City.

HCMC FC defender calls Quang Hai an 'excellent actor' after penalty controversy
HCMC FC defender calls Quang Hai an 'excellent actor' after penalty controversy
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  14/10/2020 

Senegalese defender Pape Diakite of HCM City FC slammed refereeing decisions and accused star national team midfielder Nguyen Quang Hai of diving in the V.League 1 over the weekend on his Facebook page.

Renovation of Ton Duc Thang Museum begins in HCM City
Renovation of Ton Duc Thang Museum begins in HCM City
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  14/10/2020 

The renovation of the Ton Duc Thang Museum began in HCM City on Monday.

V.League 1-2020 Phase 2: Five talking points from Matchday 1
V.League 1-2020 Phase 2: Five talking points from Matchday 1
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  14/10/2020 

Six out of the total seven home sides clinched the full three points in the first round of the second phase of V.League 1 - 2020, making it a forgettable matchday for the vising teams.

National Chess Championship crowns new winners
National Chess Championship crowns new winners
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  14/10/2020 

Le Tuan Minh and Luong Phuong Hanh won their first-ever National Chess Championship titles in Hanoi on Sunday.

Northern actors go southwards
Northern actors go southwards
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  14/10/2020 

Many famed actors in the north have recently worked with film producers in the south on film projects, an encouraging sign according to many fans.

Happy living amid life’s complexity
Happy living amid life’s complexity
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  14/10/2020 

HCM City-based poet Nguyen Phong Viet became something of a phenomenon after publishing a total of 150,000 copies of nine poetry collections, and recently made his debut in publishing prose.

HCM City beauty spots featured on Ao Dai
HCM City beauty spots featured on Ao Dai
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  13/10/2020 

Many beauty spots in HCM City have been featured on long dresses (Ao Dai) which were displayed at the on-going HCM City Ao Dai Festival.

Over 2,000 women participate in Ao Dai week in Ha Long
Over 2,000 women participate in Ao Dai week in Ha Long
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  13/10/2020 

With Ha Long city in the northern province of Quang Ninh hosting an Ao Dai week to celebrate the country’s traditional long dress, over 2,000 women have taken part in a street parade in tribute of the national outfit.

Bottom-of-the-table Quang Nam hire new manager
Bottom-of-the-table Quang Nam hire new manager
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  13/10/2020 

A month after the resigning amid controversy at Thanh Hoa FC, Nguyen Thanh Cong has been appointed as head coach of Quang Nam FC, the club has confirmed.

Online theatre sets new trend for performing arts
Online theatre sets new trend for performing arts
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  13/10/2020 

Since the resurgence of COVID-19 epidemic in late July, the idea of creating an online theater to connect the audience to art continues to "heat up".

Ancestor worship, a sacred rite of the Lo Lo in Ha Giang
Ancestor worship, a sacred rite of the Lo Lo in Ha Giang
YOUR VIETNAMicon  13/10/2020 

The Lo Lo ethnic minority people live mostly in Lung Cu commune, Ha Giang province. They live harmoniously with other ethnic groups of the Dong Van stone plateau while maintaining their ancient customs and traditions.

Ho Chi Minh City Ao Dai Festival opens
Ho Chi Minh City Ao Dai Festival opens
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  13/10/2020 

The seventh Ho Chi Minh City Ao Dai Festival kicked off on October 11 at the Vietnam History Museum in District 1, with many excellent collections of Vietnam’s national dress from famous designers on show.

More News
. Latest news

