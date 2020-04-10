Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Singer aims to bid farewell to COVID-19 with music

 
 
11/04/2020    12:24 GMT+7

Tiễn COVID (Farewell COVID) is one of the latest songs released by Vietnamese artists joining the national fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

The song was written by singer and songwriter Le Thien Hieu, whose song Ông Bà Anh (My Grandparents) became a huge hit after the Vietnamese version of the Sing My Song 2016 reality TV show.

The song is part of the Ministry of Health’s communication programme on prevention and control of COVID-19 that aims to raise awareness of community and self-protection.

Written in the reggae/pop style with a lively melody, Farewell COVID aims to inspire listeners with a positive and optimistic spirit in the fight against the pandemic.

Reporter Huy Thong from Thể Thao & Văn Hóa (Sports&Culture) talks to the singer about his new song.

The song Tiễn COVID (Farewell COVID) by singer and songwriter Le Thien Hieu is the latest song released today by Vietnamese artists to help fight the pandemic. — Photo thethaovanhoa.vn

How did you come up with the song?

It did not take much time to finish the song, because its theme is contemporary and close to reality. I only transformed what I want to say into a song without any additions. The idea of Farewell COVID came to my mind on receiving an invitation from the Ministry of Health and I instantly embarked on it. The demo version for the song was finished within six days.

Most of the songs I wrote in the past were in the same spirit – conveying optimism and kindness. My songs inherently have such spirits, so it did not take me much time to select or consider anything on writing Farewell COVID. From the song, I want to convey a message to the listeners: if we unite, it is certain that Vietnam will bid farewell to COVID.

Before Farewell COVID, a new version of your biggest hit entitled My Grandparents During COVID Era was performed and even rewritten by many people. How do you feel about the new versions of your brainchild?

I feel very surprised and happy. I did not expect that after nearly four years, My Grandparents would still be popular with people of all ages. After hearing My Grandparents During COVID Era, I immediately learned its lyrics by heart!

What do you think about the spirit of "fighting against the epidemic like fighting against the enemy" of Vietnamese people, including many artists?

I only learned about the spirit of fighting against the enemy of the Vietnamese people in the history books. Unexpectedly, my generation is now living in days of "fighting against the COVID enemy". Seeing people support each other or artists releasing products to encourage everyone makes me feel extremely proud.

What has inspired you in the fight against COVID-19? Conversely, has anything disheartened you?

 

The spreaders of fake news or unverified information should be criticised the most, as it leads to widespread worry and fear among the community.

I was most touched by the scenes of doctors giving their beds to the patients and sleeping on the floor. I wish to send a thousand thanks for their sacrifices and dedication.

How have you and your relatives protected yourselves amid the pandemic?

We stay indoors like everyone else, minimise going out and have become more cautious with what we touch. Besides washing our hands frequently, we wear masks and take vitamin C supplements every day.

A movie video for the song comes out in a week, can you tell us anything about it?

Because Farewell COVID was made done while the whole country is limiting gatherings the video is animated. Its content simply follows the current situation of battling against COVID-19 of the nation with a condensed but informative structure.

After we defeat COVID-19, what will you do?

I’m working on my own products but their release depends on ending the disease this year. I can only reveal that for now. — VNS

Le Thien Hieu is a singer/songwriter born in 1995 in the northern province of Thai Nguyen. He became popular after his songs Ông Bà Anh (My Grandparents) and Tích Tịch Tịch Làng (Neighbourhood) were favoured in Sing My Song 2016 reality show.

In the 12th Cống Hiến (Dedication) Music Award in 2017, he was nominated in two categories – Song of the Year (with the song My Grandparents) and New Artist of the Year. He eventually won the latter award.

