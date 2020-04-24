VN diva releases new music video to thank COVID-19 fighters

Vietnamese singer Hong Nhung has released a new music video to pay tribute to health workers, soldiers and volunteers in Vietnam fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.

.The diva issued her new music video titled Quê Hương Cần Nắng (Homeland Needs Sunlight) on Wednesday on YouTube.

The singer and her children are in California and cannot return to Vietnam due to the travel restrictions imposed to stop the COVID-19 pandemic.

Singer Hồng Nhung. Photo zingnews.vn

“They are national heroes,” Nhung said. “From the bottom of my heart, I want to thank them.”

Nhung composed the song in four days. It is arranged by musician Vu Quang Trung.

“From the US, her heart is still close to her homeland,” commented viewer Pham Huy Can.

“We are still fighting COVID-19 and music is a method to heal the pain and help each other through this difficult period. The lyrics and melody in the music video show that."

The music video is directed by Cao Trung Hieu. It also uses images by photographers such as Quoc Huy, Tran Tien Dung and Gerhard Heusch.

The crew members worked at home in the US and Vietnam to make the video. It was recorded and sent to Vietnam for post-production.

After being released last night, the music video has received support from other singers such as Quang Dung, Duc Tuan and Dam Vinh Hung.

Hong Nhung is one of the top-ranking singers of Vietnamese music and has achieved great success since the 1990s. She also collaborated with songwriter Craig Armstrong to record the soundtrack for the movie The Quiet American. VNS

