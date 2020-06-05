Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
05/06/2020 19:23:44 (GMT +7)
Son Tung M-TP's Sky Tour Movie to be released in cinemas

 
 
05/06/2020    17:41 GMT+7

Vietnamese pop idol Son Tung M-TP’s documentary film Sky Tour Movie will be released in cinemas nationwide this month.

Son Tung M-TP’s Sky Tour Movie to be released in cinemas
Vietnamese pop idol Son Tung M-TP’s documentary film Sky Tour Movie will be released in cinemas nationwide on June 12. — Photo courtesy of the producer

The movie features Tung during his concert tour, Sky Tour, including three shows in HCM City, Da Nang and Hanoi in July and August last year, which drew thousands of guests.

The film shows Tung and his staff preparing for and finishing the tour with support from their friends, and Vietnam’s leading underground artists and music producers, such as Justatee, Kimmese, and DJ Onionn.

Tung is interviewed in the film.

Tung, who was the organiser, producer and concept maker for his concert tour last year, mentions in the trailer for the Sky Tour Movie that “Sky Tour is my youth, my enthusiasm, my passion”.

The trailer was released on May 31, attracting more than 916,400 viewers in 19 hours.

Born in 1994 in Thai Binh Province, Tung began his professional career in HCM City in 2011 and quickly became a breakout star in the music industry.

His latest single Hãy Trao Cho Anh (Give It to Me), a Latin and hip-hop song composed by the singer and mixed by Vietnamese DJ Onionn, was released on July 1, featuring award-winning American rapper and producer Snoop Dogg on the music video.

 

According to Google, the MV was the world’s most-viewed music video for seven days on YouTube, with 70 million views.

His other MVs, including Lạc Trôi, Chạy Ngay Đi, Nơi Này Có Anh (I’m Here) and Chúng Ta Không Thuộc Về Nhau (We Don't Belong Together), have earned over 100 million views on YouTube, making him the year’s most popular artist in the country.

He won the Young Promising Actor award for the leading part, his first role as an actor, in Wepro Entertainment’s musical Chàng Trai Năm Ấy (Dandelion) at the 2015 Golden Kite Awards from the Vietnam Cinematography Association.

In 2017, he won the award Best Solo Release of 2017 presented by SBS PopAsia, an Australian music radio programme that broadcasts 24/7 Asian pop hits online and on radio.

Sky Tour Movie will premiere on June 12. — VNS

